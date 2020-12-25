Khloe Kardashian, whose relationship with professional basketball player Tristan Thompson is reportedly back on track, has set social media on fire. This time with her topless photo which has now gone viral.

The socialite has given glimpses to her incredible curves in her latest photo as she went topless to promote her new range. In the photo shared by her clothing line Good American, the 36-year old is seen sporting skin-tight denim jeans, while covering her modesty with her hands.

Marriage on the Cards?

The perfect pose and her bold avatar have been appreciated by her fans. Meanwhile, there are engagement rumours doing rounds on the internet after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Khloe Kardashian is currently seeing Tristan Thompson. After the ring was spotted on her wedding finger recently, the rumours started doing rounds that she was engaged to her boyfriend. Currently, the socialite is spending time with her beau in Boston for the Christmas celebration.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stared dating in 2016. However, they parted ways in 2018 after he cheated on her at a late-night party in Los Angeles while she was pregnant with daughter True.

The duo had a devastating break-up and parted ways and the only string that kept them together was their daughter as both Khloe and Tristan mutually agreed on co-parenting their little one.

The couple is believed to have left the bitter past behind and has reconciled. Meanwhile, Khloe's representative has told Daily Mail that the couple's wedding is not on the cards.

On the other hand, Tristan has signed a contract with the Celtics, while Khole has stated that she would not be permanently moving to Beantown.