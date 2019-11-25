Khloe Kardashian has millions of followers on social media whom she keeps entertained with inspirational quotes and messages. But her latest post might be aimed at one person in particular. Any guesses?

Well, on Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a series of quotes on her Instagram story that hinted at her ex-Tristan Thompson. "'Disappointed, but not surprised' has been my biggest mood this year,'' one of the quotes read.

Another quote read as, ''Yeah, maybe I loved a little insane, but at least I had the courage to lose myself in something I truly wanted.'' Last week, Khloe had shared another post that appeared to be directed to Tristan. It read as, "My mother once told me: 'Every time you forgive him, he will love you a little more, but you will stop loving him, so the day he loves you the most you will not feel anything for him anymore.'''

Tristan's cheating scandal

Khloe and Tristan parted ways after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party back in March. The Woods Scandal wasn't the first time. The NBA Star was caught on a video getting close to an unidentified woman while Khloe was pregnant.

Khloe and Tristan gave birth to a daughter named True on 12 April, 2018. In an earlier interview, Kardashian had said that it was important for her to forgive her ex as a lesson to True. "I want to show my daughter that it's okay and it's a beautiful thing to also forgive her dad, he's a great person," she explained. "Maybe him and I weren't compatible in that way, but that is okay. Nobody is going to die here, and I always want True to be surrounded by love. I know babies feel energy, we feel energy, and I just feel just bliss as much as I can."

"He never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship and Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come between that, I don't believe in that. I attest that to my parents, were incredible co-parenters from what I know. I'm sure they fought all the time, but not around us. My sister Kourtney and Scott, they are incredible co-parents. If it's not hindering or hurting you in anyway, then it's important to work on all relationships,'' she added.