Khalid Kamau: Georgia Mayor Arrested After Being Held at Gunpoint by Homeowner for Breaking into His Lake House: 'Do You Know Who the F**k I Am?'

A Georgia mayor was arrested after he entered a house, he claims he thought to be abandoned, only to be confronted by the homeowner who held him at gunpoint till the cops arrived. South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested on Saturday after the homeowner called the cops at 6:52 am on Cascade Palmetto Highway and reported a trespasser at his home.

Kamau was charged with criminal trespassing and first-degree burglary. However, he was released the same day on $11,000 in surety bonds. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported. The incident is still being investigated by the police.

Breaking all Rules

According to a police report obtained by WSBTV, Kamau was caught creeping around the lake property on Cascade Palmetto Highway at 6:52 on Saturday morning. The unidentified homeowner told him to "stay put."

However, Kamau instantly tried to show his authority and yelled at the homeowner, saying, "Do you have any idea who the f*** I am?" "I'm the Mayor, and I'll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then."

Kamau has declined to comment on the incident. Instead, he has praised the South Fulton Police Department for the prompt response and intervention.

"I do want to thank the South Fulton police and the staff of officers for their courteous and professional service throughout the day," he told reporters as he later left jail.

According to the police report, Kamau told officers that he was en route to a dog park when he decided to visit the house, describing it as his dream home and expressing aspirations of eventually buying it.

"I just wanted to see the house," Kamau told Fox 5 Atlanta. "I do apologize to the owners. I thought it was abandoned."

However, Kamau later acknowledged to the police that he was fully aware he was trespassing on the homeowner's property, despite previously stating to FOX 5 Atlanta that he believed the house was "abandoned."

The South Fulton police were called to the property in response to a trespassing incident after the homeowner received a notification on his phone at approximately 6:52 am. The homeowner, who was inside his residence at the time, saw a man walking up the driveway toward his lake house, as mentioned in the police report.

The homeowner said that he could see someone in his lake house but could not see what they were doing as he went into his truck to call the police.

The homeowner then cautiously approached the property while still speaking on the phone with the police dispatcher. When the intruder, later identified as Kamau, emerged from the house, he confronted him with a revolver and told him to "stay put."

Unexpected Guest

When Kamau started to walk away, the homeowner reiterated the instruction to stay put, leading to a verbal exchange between the two as Kamau responded with a yell. "Do you know who the f**k I am? I'm the Mayor, and I'll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then."

Kamau said that he tried to introduce himself to the homeowner, but said that he told him, "If you take another step, I'm going to shoot you," to which Kamau replied, "Are you going to shoot me while I'm walking away?"

Upon the arrival of the police, the trespasser, identified as Kamau, was recognized, and the homeowner reportedly offered an apology to the mayor.

Kamau was subsequently arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and burglary. However, he was released later that evening after posting bail.

City officials said that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and have refrained from disclosing any additional details regarding the case at this time.