Is Kfir Bibas Dead? Israel Investigates Hamas' Claim that 10-Month-Old Hostage Was Killed Alongside Mother and Brother in IDF Bombardment

Israel is investigating claims by Hamas that Kfir Bibas, a 10-month-old baby kidnapped and taken into Gaza by the terrorists, along with his mother and brother, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to a Daily Mail report.

Hamas' armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed, without providing evidence, that the 10-month-old baby, his mother Shiri Silberman-Babis, 30, and four-year-old brother Ariel, were killed in an Israeli airstrike before the truce was announced. The statement did not mention Kfir's father, Yarden, who was taken hostage by the terrorists.

Are They Dead?

"Our family has learned of Hamas' latest claims," the Bibas said of the recent claims who now say that they are in a tense period of uncertainty, waiting for the Israeli military to either confirm or refute Hamas's statement.

"We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials," the statement said. "We thank the people of Israel for their warm support, but kindly request privacy during this difficult time."

The IDF, condemning Hamas as "cruel and inhuman," has got in touch with the Bibas family regarding the claims amid last-minute negotiations aimed at extending the truce between the two sides.

If Hamas' claims prove to be false, it would be another instance of the psychological manipulation tactics employed by the terrorists since the beginning of their brutal assault on Israel.

The world witnessed a horrifying incident on October 7, as footage surfaced of Hamas terrorists forcibly taking Shiri and her young family from their home in Nir Oz Kibbutz, dragging them towards a waiting car.

In the video, the helpless mother clung to Kfir and Ariel as they were kidnapped, while horrified neighbors shouted, "She has a baby." Since then, the family has not been in contact, raising hopes for their release during the truce between Israel and Hamas.

However, Hamas, without providing evidence, claimed on Wednesday that Kfir, Shiri, and Ariel were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza days before the truce was announced.

If true, this claim could trigger a strong reaction from Israel, as the family represents one of the most prominent civilian hostages yet to be freed.

Israel May Show No Mercy

There were previous concerns about the fate of nine-year-old Israeli-Irish hostage Emily Hand, who was initially feared dead at the hands of Hamas terrorists. However, she was later found to be alive and has since been released. The Israeli military, having discussed the claims with Kfir's family, condemned Hamas for their "cruelty" and "inhumanity."

The IDF said: "The terrorist organization Hamas continues to act in a cruel and inhuman manner. IDF representatives spoke with the members of the Bibas family, informed them of the publication [of the claims] and are accompanying them at this time.

"The IDF is examining the reliability of the information. The responsibility for the safety of all the abductees in the Gaza Strip lies fully with the terrorist organization Hamas.'

The army added: "Hamas endangers the abductees, including nine children. Hamas is required to immediately return them to Israel. The IDF will continue to support the Bibas family as well as all the families of the abductees.

"The IDF works with all means, intelligence and operational, in order to return the hostages home."

Kfir's red hair and toothless smile have tragically become a symbol of the brutality unleashed by Hamas on October 7. During this attack, terrorists killed 1,200 Israelis inside their homes or as they attempted to flee a music festival.

Despite spending more than a fifth of his young life in captivity, Kfir, his brother, and parents were not included in the list of hostages set to be released. Yossi Schneider, Shiri's cousin, accused Hamas of treating Kfir like an animal, emphasizing that they were not part of the hostages set to be released that night.

An IDF spokesperson mentioned that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir are believed to have been handed off to Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a jihadist group seeking Israel's destruction and historically rejecting diplomatic engagement.

"It's like our personal Schindler's list," Schneider said. "Every day we wait to see who will return and who won't. This is like the list that chooses who will live and who will die."

Since October 7, Kfir's family, like other relatives of captives, has been enduring torment. They have not received any indication that he is still alive, and the profound concern lingers about how such a helpless infant can endure the challenges of being in captivity for an extended period.