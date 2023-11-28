Where Is Kfir Bibas? Hamas Leaders Refuse to Release Youngest Hostage as Israeli Claims 10-Month-Old Has Been Handed to Separate Palestinian Terror Group

A 10-month-old Israeli baby is still being held captive as Hamas initiates the release of a fourth group of hostages. Israel has alleged that Hamas has relocated ten-month-old Kfir Bibas into the firing line of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This claim comes shortly after Israel received the third group of hostages from the terror organization.

Hamas has allegedly handed Kfir to another Palestinian terror group in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to a spokesperson from the Israel Defense Forces. This follows a fresh deal to extend the Israel-Hamas ceasefire by at least another two days, during which nearly 70 captives have been freed by the terrorist group.

Youngest Hostage Still Not Back Home

IDF spokesperson Colonel Avihai Adrei said that the "babies with the red hair" are "now being held by one of the factions" in the vicinity of Khan Younis, Gaza, according to a message posted on X.

Baby Kfir, who had recently learned to walk, along with his four-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shiri, 32, were kidnapped from their family's home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas' incursion on October 7.

In the midst of the attack on Israel, Shiri, her husband Yarden, 34, and the two young boys sought refuge in a safe room armed only with a pistol, but tragically, they were taken out when Hamas gunmen forcefully entered their home by breaking down the door.

The heartbreaking image of the two young boys being carried by their weeping mother, Shiri, as they were led away from their homes, became one of the most striking scenes published in the early days of the Israel-Hamas war.

As for Yarden, his fate remains unknown, with speculation that he is either dead or among the approximately 200 hostages still in Hamas custody.

Their family said in a statement today: "We are experiencing moments of great uncertainty. The realization that we will not get the hug we wished for leaves us speechless."

Where Is Kfir?

It is not precisely known which group currently holds the family, but military analyst Michael Horowitz suggested that they may be in the custody of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The PFLP is one of the major groups within the political coalition claiming to represent the West Bank and Gaza. It does not recognize Israel as a state and has historically advocated for a one-state solution with Palestine in control.

The Bibas family is believed to be held in Khan Younis, the second-largest city in the Gaza Strip, with a population of just over 205,000 in 2017.

Although a different group may be involved, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed that Hamas bears responsibility for the hostages. The city is expected to be the next target in Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The claim of over 14,000 casualties, as reported by the Hamas-run health ministry, should be verified with up-to-date sources.

Around a week ago, Israel advised Palestinians residing in the city to evacuate, indicating the likelihood of renewed hostilities in the area once the current, extended ceasefire concludes.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC earlier this month: "We're asking people to relocate. I know it's not easy for many of them, but we don't want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire."

Regev said that IDF troops would be required to enter the city to eliminate Hamas fighters operating from underground tunnels.

The timing of the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip is currently unknown, as Hamas and Israel are approaching the end of a recently extended ceasefire.