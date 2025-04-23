Kevin Moon's Basketball Game Controversy: THE BOYZ Member Shares Personal Apology on Social Media 

THE BOYZ member Kevin Moon has shared a personal apology on social media following the controversy surrounding his special appearance at a basketball game. The K-pop idol attended the KBO League game between the KT Wiz and the Kiwoom Heroes on Saturday (April 19). The basketball game, which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, captured the attention of baseball fans and THE B [THE BOYZ's fandom] for all the wrong reasons.

Kevin and his bandmate Eric attended the basketball game after receiving an invitation from Kiwoom Heroes. The K-pop idols opened the game by delivering the first hit and pitch. Soon, Kevin got embroiled in a controversy after a fan posted his photo holding a message supporting another team. The message, which was written on Kevin's phone, read as follows:

I hope the day comes when I get to sing the national anthem in Gwangju, the hometown of the Kia Tigers.

Kevin shared a personal apology on Tuesday (April 22) through his social media accounts. THE BOYZ member said he is truly sorry for his thoughtless words and careless actions during his special appearance at the KBO League game last week. Kevin wrote he learned the impact of his words and actions. The K-pop idol promised his fans that he would be more careful in the future.

Here is the Complete Statement by THE BOYZ Member Kevin: