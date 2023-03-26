Omega X Members Jaehan, Hwichan, Kevin, and Others to Perform for Professional Basketball Game

Omega X members -- Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan -- will perform as a complete team for a professional basketball game. Here is everything about the live performance of Omega X as a group for a professional basketball game, including the date, time, and venue.

The boyband will perform at the Goyang Gymnasium during a basketball game between Goyang Day One Jumper and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Fever on Monday, March 27. The professional basketball game will begin at 7 pm KST. The boyband will perform before the main game and color the stadium with various charms, including sharp choreography. The 11-member group will also perform at halftime and heat the stadium with positive energy.

The boy group is performing for the first time after they won the lawsuit against their agency SPIRE Entertainment in January. They filed a lawsuit against their agency last year to terminate their exclusive contract with the agency. The boyband also filed criminal charges against the former CEO of this firm. She was under fire after a follower of the music group reported his abuse against the young idols in public.

The boyband members released an official statement on Instagram in January, informing their fans about winning the lawsuit against their agency. The young idols stated that they were granted an injunction suspending the validity of their exclusive contract with the agency. The boy group then promised their fans they would return with better music and admirable performance.

Fans' Reactions

The followers of Omega X are excited about the group's comeback as a complete team. They shared their excitement online through various social media platforms. Here are a few of them.

Congratulations to them. They are working so hard. I hope I can see them in person one day. I am looking forward to their performance. Fighting Omega X.

It has to be so hard on them. But they are doing a great job.

Happy for them. Hopefully, they are managed by better people.