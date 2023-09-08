Kentucky Toddler Kills Another Toddler with Unsecured, Loaded Gun

A Kentucky toddler was shot and killed Thursday morning by another toddler.

Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte said a 3-year-old child "gained access" to a loaded and unsecured gun and shot the 2-year-old boy in the head, according to WYMT.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin and pronounced dead.

Elliotte said police have not determined which of several 3-year-olds in the house pulled the trigger, WLEX reported. "It's our belief right now that the gun was on top of a refrigerator and the child had crawled on a stool and a cabinet, and was able to retrieve the firearm," Sheriff Elliotte said.

Elliotte said he is a "strong proponent" of the interpretation of the second amendment that says everyone has an unrestricted right to own a gun, "but you've got to be a responsible gun owner."

Sheriff Elliotte says he's seen this tragedy unfold too often. But there are ways to prevent it. "If you've got a gun locker - put them in the gun locker," said Sheriff Elliotte. "If you can't, lock them in a bedroom or a closet. At least, if you think that child might be able to get to them, at least unload them."

Kentucky, which has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country, does not require registration of firearms or licensing of rifles and shotguns and allows open and concealed carry without permits for those 21 and older. The only requirement is that the gun owner must be a citizen of the United States, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.