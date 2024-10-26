Kentucky Principal Charged After Video Showed Him Serving Beer Bong to Students

The principal of a Kentucky high school is facing charges after a video showed him drinking and serving alcohol to two high school students, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

Anthony Procaccino, 50, the principal of Scott High School, was seen in a New Year's Eve 2023 video holding a beer bong while two teens, ages 16 and 17, drink alcohol from it, the police department said.

In the video, a man police identified as Procaccino can be seen in a room with the beer bong and cans of Truly sitting on a table. Police said the video was taken inside of Procaccino's home.

At the time on New Year's Eve 2023, the Kenton County Police Department said Procaccino was the principal at Whites Tower Elementary.

The investigation into the incident happened after police said they were contacted during the Oct. 19-20 weekend by the mother of one of the teens in the video.

"This isn't the first time, apparently, that this has gone on," the mother said. A body camera video was obtained of a Kenton County police officer interviewing the mother. The video is blurred to protect the mother's identity, and her voice is also altered.

In the video, she tells the officer she's worried her child will be retaliated against because the mother called police. The girls are blurred in the video because they are minors. The mother also expressed concern about the revealing clothing the teen girls were wearing in the video around the principal.

On Oct. 21, Kenton County School District spokeswoman Jessica Dykes said in a statement they are aware of the investigation. "This is a personnel matter, " she said on Oct. 21, "and Cody Wolf, an assistant principal at Scott High School, has been named the interim principal at this time."