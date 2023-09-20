Kentucky Man Dies After Swarm of Bees Attack Him on His Porch

A 59-year-old man has been killed in Kentucky after being stung by a swarm of bees, a coroner says.

The Harlan County Coroner's Office said Monday night that the incident happened in the southeastern corner of the state.

Victim was Moving a Bag of Potting Soil When He was Stung

"Deputy Coroner [John] Jones stated the male subject was moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag," it said in a statement. The bees were inside the bag.

The office says CPR then was started by the family and continued by first responders in Harlan, but "those attempts failed." He was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Monday, according to the coroner, as reported by the Lexington Herald Leader.

"The immediate family has been notified, but the Coroner's office out of respect will withhold the name until all family can be reached," it added. "The investigation still continues by Deputy Coroner Jones and our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends."

Recent String of Bee Attacks Across the Country

Earlier this year, an 83-year-old Arizona man died after authorities say bees swarmed and stung him at his home in Peoria, Fox News reported. During that incident in June, first responders received a medical call and found the man in full cardiac arrest after suffering numerous bee stings.

"Family members and Peoria Fire Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful as an 83-year-old male passed away from this tragic bee attack," a Peoria police statement said.

A month earlier, a bee attack in a Los Angeles neighborhood was caught on video, showing the moments a police volunteer collapsed to the ground as the insects swarmed.