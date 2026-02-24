Kentucky City Councilman, Attorney Accused of Sexually Abusing Client He Represented in Divorce Case as New Details Emerge in Case

A Highland Heights councilman who was arrested earlier this month on misdemeanor sexual abuse charges, made unwanted sexual advances toward a woman he was representing in a divorce case.

Documents obtained by Local 12 News on Monday reveal additional details about the encounter between the 32-year-old Jesse Hockenbury and his alleged victim.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman whose identity has not been disclosed, was being represented by Hockenbury in a divorce case. The divorce proceedings lasted about 18 months, but it was only towards the end of the case that Hockenbury allegedly tried to turn the professional relationship into a personal one.

Highland Heights residents elected Hockenbury to city council in November of 2024, about three months after he began representing the woman in her divorce. Towards the end of the case, Hockenbury allegedly sent out text messages alluding to going out with his client to celebrate her divorce. "May just have to postpone the celebration until you're feeling better," he wrote in one message, ending with a "Just kidding."

Then, on January 21, in Kenton County Family Court, Highland Heights police investigatory notes say Hockenbury's client said she "became upset" during the finalizing of her divorce, and Hockenbury "began rubbing her back, which was something he had never done."

When the proceeding was over, Hockenbury, who does not drive, asked his client if she could give him a ride home. While en route, he "attempted to have her stop at several bars or to stop and pick up a bottle of champagne to celebrate her divorce."

She declined. When they arrived at Hockenbury's apartment complex, the woman said Hockenbury's "demeanor and voice changed." She said she was "subjected to unwanted sexual contact in her genital area without her consent."

She told police that she yelled, "No," and Hockenbury hurried out of her car and into his apartment. She went to police and said she had "entered into such a state of fear that she began crying, hyperventilating, and had difficulty operating her car." She described Hockenbury as "a monster" and said she believes this is "not the first time he has done something like this."

Police interviewed Hockenbury the following week at his home. He told them he did invite his client up to his apartment, showed where he "touched her several times," and said he was "just being friendly" with her.

Investigators presented their case to the commonwealth's attorney. Hockenbury was arrested at his home on February 1 and charged with third-degree sexual abuse. Hockenbury's client received her divorce decree earlier this month. She may be back in court with him soon, though, as he is scheduled for his arraignment this week.

The charge against Hockenbury is punishable by 90 days in jail and a $250 fine. He could also face sanctions from the Ohio Supreme Court and the Kentucky Bar. Hockenbury is out of jail, but he has not been back to city council.