Kentucky Attorney Charged for Offering Legal Services to Criminal Defendants in Exchange for Sexual Favors, Drugs

A Commonwealth Attorney in Kentucky has been charged with committing honest services wire fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, a complaint against Scott Blair, 51, of Hazard, alleges that he used his position of public trust to extort individuals facing criminal charges in Perry County.

Blair Communicated with Defendants via Facebook Messenger, Offer to Help Them in Exchange for Meth, Sexual Favors

An affidavit obtained by Mountain Top Media alleges that, from April 2020 to March 2024, there were multiple instances in which Blair would communicate with defendants over Facebook Messenger and would offer to help them with legal services in exchange for meth or sexual favors.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Facebook to provide Blair's message history. During a review of the messages, they identified five victims who Blair allegedly pressured into providing him with drugs or sexual favors.

One of the victims later interviewed by investigators said that he was initially given probation and drug court in exchange for providing Blair with sexual favors. However, he said he became uncomfortable with the arrangement and began to refuse Blair's demands, at which time he was terminated from drug court and sent back to jail.

Kentucky Attorney General Calls for Blair to Resign from Office

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman publicly called for Blair to resign his office.

"As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and protect families across Kentucky, including those I was elected to serve in Perry County. This individual – like all Americans — is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"However, prosecutors cannot be effective if they violate the public trust. Given the serious accusations of abusing his office to assist criminals in exchange for drugs and sexual favors, the public good demands that Scott Blair immediately resign.

"Finally, I want the families in Perry County to rest assured that they will not be without a felony prosecutor at any point. Our Office, along with law enforcement partners and prosecutors across the Commonwealth, will step in to protect this community and uphold the rule of law."

Blair is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He will next appear in federal court on April 15.