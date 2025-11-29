Kent Man Who was Obsessed with Violent Pornography, Killed His Mother's Friend, Tried to Have Sexual Intercourse with Her Corpse

Ernestas Juska, 21, murdered his mother's friend, Nina Denisova, 39, while she slept in a spare bedroom at his mother's house in Dartford, Kent, in August 2024.

He then left the family home and walked to a nearby bus stop, where he asked an individual to call police as he had just killed someone.

Juska's Consumption of Violent Pornography Had an 'Extreme Impact' on Him

On Friday, Maidstone Crown Court heard how medical experts found Juska's consumption of violent pornography had an "extreme impact" on him. Justice Dexter Dias KC said it "cannot be a coincidence" that the defendant wanted to "try" having sex with a corpse after consuming pornography that involved dead bodies, rape fantasies and bestiality.

During the sentencing, Justice Dias said, "I have no doubt that the last moments of Nina Denisova's life were lived in extreme, unexpected and undeserved horror." Juska was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 26. He will receive credit for the time he has already served in prison.

Juska Had Consumed Alcohol, Cocaine Before the Killing, Brutally Stabbed the Victim While She was Asleep

Juska spent the evening socialising with his mother and some family friends, including Denisova, at their home, the court heard. He had taken some cocaine and consumed alcohol when his mother started to criticise him for being unemployed and Denisova had gone to bed.

"He decided he wanted to kill someone, he thought through his options, he did not want to kill his mother or sister, and he knew Denisova was in the house and asleep," Justice Dias said.

Between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m., Juska took the "biggest knife he could find" in the kitchen and went upstairs to Denisova's room, Prosecutor Danny Moore KC said. He added that Juska then stabbed her in the neck but she did not die and a struggle ensued, prompting Juska to place his hands over the victim's mouth and stabbing her through both her eyes.

He then stabbed her in the belly and in the chest and later told police he "didn't feel anything" when he attacked for the last time.

Juska received a two-year concurrent sentence for sexual penetration of a corpse. Justice Dias said: "I agree with the assessment of the Kent Police. This was a murder involving acts of almost unimaginable depravity."