Kenosha Police Wrongfully Arrest Black Man Carrying Baby Inside Applebee's Over Hit-and-Run Incident

An internal investigation is underway after a video shared to social media appears to show a Kenosha police officer repeatedly striking a man the officer wrongly thought was involved in a serious hit-and-run crash.

The incident took place July 20 at the Applebee's off Highway 50 in Kenosha. A crash happened at Highway 50 and Green Bay Road at about 11 p.m.

Witnesses Reported Seeing Suspects Run Towards the Applebee's

Police said witnesses described two Black males and one Black female who fled on foot toward Applebee's. Another witness stated that the female was carrying a child, according to police.

An employee at the restaurant said some "suspicious people" were inside the restaurant and they believed may be "involved," according to police. The employee then directed officers to two people, including the man seen being arrested in the video, who is Black and holding a baby.

"I'm not doing s---! Let me the f--- go!" the man yelled out as officers attempt to take the baby from him and take him into custody. The baby is eventually removed from the man's arms and officers throw the man down to his stomach. A moment later, an officer appears to begin striking the man on or near his head, yelling commands of "Put your hands behind your back!"

Watch the video below:

Police Later Found the Suspects Inside the Bathroom

Police said, "The male was being detained as the crash was being investigated. The male attempted to leave against officers orders and was restrained. He resisted and the incident that was caught on camera unfolded from there."

Police then discovered the "individuals responsible for the hit-and-run" inside the bathroom of the Applebee's, police said in a statement.

The man, according to police, was not responsible for the hit-and-run. However, police said he has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting, and obstructing an officer. The female who was with him also received the same charges, and possession of marijuana.

Jacob Blake Shooting

This isn't the first time the Kenosha Police Department has been accused of using excessive force. Three years ago, a Kenosha police officer shot then-29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed.

The shooting sparked days of unrest, chaos and the Kyle Rittenhouse fatal shootings. The officer involved was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the district attorney, saying Blake was armed with a knife, and the officer fired in self-defense.