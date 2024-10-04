Kenosha Pastor Accused of Using Churchgoer's Phone to AirDrop Himself Nude Photos of His Wife

A Kenosha pastor has been charged with two felonies after, prosecutors say, he used a man's cellphone during a church meeting to send himself nude photographs of the man's wife.

Gabriel E. Mills, a 41-year-old former pastor at Journey Church in Kenosha, was charged Wednesday with two counts of capturing an intimate representation.

The Kenosha Police Department issued a statement Wednesday announcing that Mills made his initial appearance in court that same day where bail was set at $7,500.

Mills Had the Man's Phone Because He Needed Help Downloading an Audio Book

According to a criminal complaint, a detective met with a married couple on Sept. 28 regarding Mills, who they accuse of using the husband's cellphone and sending himself nude or partially nude photos of the man's wife without her consent during a life group meeting the night of Sept. 22.

The husband said Mills had his phone because he needed help downloading an audio book. An analysis of the phone found that the texting and AirDrop apps were used while Mills had the phone, according to the complaint, and police found two photos of the man's wife on Mills' phone when they executed a search warrant on the device.

Mills Removed from the Church in the Wake of the Allegations

Mills was listed as a "Guest Experience Pastor" on the Journey Church website but has since been removed, the complaint states. He was terminated on Sept. 29 and arrested on Sept. 30.

As a condition of his bail, Mills cannot contact Journey Church or its staff members, the couple and cannot possess a device of others. Pastor Kevin Taylor with Journey Church, whose Kenosha campus is located at 10700 75th St., issued a statement.

"This news has come as a great shock to our church and school community," he said. "We hold our leaders to the highest standards of moral conduct, and any violation of these values is deeply troubling. We terminated Gabe's employment upon learning of the allegations that led to his arrest.

"Our hearts go out to anyone who may have been impacted by this situation. We are offering counseling and pastoral care to those affected. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time.

"We are committed to transparency and accountability throughout this process and will await further information from the authorities."