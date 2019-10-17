Gigi Hadid surely knows how to party. Reportedly, the 24-year-old American model gave the public a glimpse behind-the-scenes of Donatella Versace's wild Milan Fashion Week afterparty that included guests Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid via her secret Instagram account @gisposables.

The supermodel apparently used disposable film to capture some seriously glam shots of the stars partying it up.

Gigi posted shots including one of Jennifer and Donatella, getting down to the music. Jennifer wore her famous plunging green gown that she modelled on the catwalk during the week.

The shots also included a photo of Kendall and Bella sitting on a couch and flipping the bird to the camera with carefree expressions.

The Hadid sisters recently walked for Fendi at Milan Fashion week with their buddy Kendall Jenner. The three of them flaunted blonde tresses for the show. There is no denying that Fashion Week is extremely stressful and hectic for a model, especially when you're one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Bella may party hard but the model does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modelling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 per cent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are arguably two of the most sought after models in the industry and we wish them well.