Kelly Ann Schutte: Pennsylvania School Counselor Accused of Grooming 14-Year-Old Student into Sexual Relationship

A Pennsylvania guidance counselor is accused of sexually assaulting a middle school student.

Kelly Ann Schutte, 35, of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, is charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Schutte, Victim were Caught Kissing by One of Her Family Members

The investigation began on July 18, 2023, when a woman contacted the Upper Perk Police Department in Pennsburg. The woman said her 14-year-old son had told her he was involved in a romantic and sexual relationship with Schutte, who worked as a guidance counselor at Pennridge South Middle School.

The teen had called his parents the night of July 17 in a panic and said he needed to be picked up from Schutte's home, according to the criminal complaint. The boy's parents drove to the area and found their son hiding behind a parked vehicle, police said. The boy said one of Schutte's family members spotted him and Schutte kissing inside her home.

The family member then angrily entered the home and told the boy to get out, according to investigators. The teen said he was frightened and ran from the house, hiding on a nearby street where he called his parents and then told them about his relationship with Schutte, police said.

Schutte and Victim's Relationship Began After They Sat Together on Bus During School Trip

Court documents allege the sexual relationship between the two began during a class field trip last fall, where Schutte was sitting with the minor on the bus, adding Schutte would regularly call the minor to her office during school hours, resulting in the student missing class.

The affidavit goes on to reveal the inappropriate contact continued through school apps, like Canvas and when school let out for the summer, social media apps like Snapchat.

Sexual Encounters Took Place in Supermarket Parking Lot, Schutte's Home and Victim's Bedroom While His Parents were Away



In addition, court documents reveal sexual contact between the two happened in Schutte's car outside of a local supermarket, her home and even in the minor's bedroom when his family was away.

Police said they obtained surveillance footage showing Schutte and the teen visiting a supermarket together in Pennsburg where she bought a bottle of wine. They also said they recovered Schutte's earring from teen's home.

Schutte Placed on Administrative Leave Pending Investigation

Charges were filed against Schutte on Thursday following the investigation. In a letter to the school community, Pennridge School District Superintendent Angelo Berrios III said the district was aware of the allegations against Schutte in July and immediately placed her on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Schutte is currently restricted from entering school district premises or having any contact with Pennridge School District students and staff. Berrios also said the district is cooperating with the District Attorney's Office.