Kelli Moore: Sherrone Moore's Wife Made 911 and Said He Was 'Suicidal' After Being Fired Before Being Arrested Over Assault Allegations

The wife of disgraced former University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore had called 911 ahead of his arrest on Wednesday, expressing concern about his mental state as the assault allegations unfolded, according to dispatch audio. Moore, 39, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Pittsfield Township police.

Kelli Moore told dispatchers that her husband was "suicidal ... for losing his job today," according to radio communications between police and dispatchers on Wednesday, Detroit News reported. Almost at the same time, another 911 call was received from the home of his executive assistant, Paige Shiver, where a woman reported that Moore was "attacking her" and had been stalking her for months.

Worried Wife's Desperate Call

The caller also said Moore entered the home with a knife and threatened to harm himself, according to the dispatch audio. It's still unclear whether the caller was Shiver herself. Officers later said that "according to wife and (Moore's) mother, he is in an unknown parking lot somewhere. We are attempting to have wife contact him to try and come home," according to the Detroit News.

After the incident, Moore allegedly drove off in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers reportedly caught up with him about an hour later at the Well Church near Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road, where he was detained.

Just hours earlier, Moore had been fired as Michigan's head coach due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, whose identity has not been revealed. The university said it had found evidence of the misconduct, and by that evening Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail, having lost his $6-million-a-year job.

NBC reported that the school had already been informed that Moore was struggling with mental health concerns, yet he was fired as head coach without HR, a representative, or security present.

Moore to be Charged

Moore remained in custody as of Thursday, according to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office. They said charges would not be finalized until his formal arraignment, which is scheduled for Friday, nearly two days after his arrest in connection with the alleged assault.

Meanwhile, Shiver's name had been doing the rounds ever since Moore's arrest. Shiver is a University of Michigan athletic department staffer who recently served as the executive assistant to Moore.

Shiver joined the University of Michigan football program in November 2021 as the On-Campus Recruiting & Football Operations Coordinator.

She was later promoted to executive assistant to the head coach in February 2024, shortly after Moore took over the role.

Shiver's name first came to light after it was revealed that the staffer linked to Moore's firing reportedly saw her salary spike by nearly $41,000 between 2023 and this season.

Shiver's salary spiked 70.6 percent — from $58,025 in 2022 and 2023 to $99,000 in 2025 — despite no official change in her job title, according to public records reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Paige is also the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver.

In response to the intense online attention, Paige reportedly made her Instagram account private and has deactivated other social media profiles, including X and LinkedIn, as of December 10, 2025. So far, neither she nor Moore has commented publicly on the allegations or the backlash surrounding them.