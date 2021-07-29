'Keep Yo Money Next Time,' DaBaby Tells Brands Before boohooMAN Drops Rapper Over Homophobic Comments

Less than a month after clothing brand boohooMAN announced its joint summer collection with DaBaby, the brand announced that it was severing ties with the rapper over recent homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami.

The 29-year-old rapper drew widespread criticism after making offensive comments about gay people and people suffering from HIV/AIDS during his set at the Rolling Loud Festival on Sunday.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," he said during the show.

"Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up. Keep it real," he added.

Dua Lipa also slammed DaBaby over his remarks and distanced herself from her Levitating collaborator saying she was "horrified" with his comments while Demi Lovato called out the Red Light Green Light rapper for associating HIV/AIDS with gay men in an Instagram post. In the wake of the controversy, DaBaby responded by saying that he loves his "gay fans" and admitted that his comments were "insensitive" but stressed that he had "no intentions on offending anybody."

BoohooMAN Releases Statement, Says They Will No Longer Be Working with DaBaby

On Wednesday, boohooMAN released an official statement condemning DaBaby's comments and announcing that they would no longer be working with the rapper.



"boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby, the retailer wrote on Instagram. "Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form."

DaBaby Tells Brands to 'Keep Yo Money Next Time'

Before boohooMAN's announcement, on Tuesday, DaBaby posted a tweet to "any brands, networks, or artists" criticizing him for his comments. "Keep yo money next time," he wrote, accusing people of profitting "off of black rappers influence on the culture."

On Monday, DaBaby attempted to defend his homophobic rant, claiming the backlash was a "weak ass internet issue" and that none of his gay fans have HIV/ AIDS.

He said via his Instagram Stories: "I wasn't going on a rant, that's called a call to action, that's what that's called, cause I'm a live performer, I'm the best live performer... you interact with your fans, you get what I'm saying.

"All the lights went up, gay or straight, you want to know why? Cause even my gay fans don't got f**king AIDS, stupid ass n****s.

"They don't got AIDS, my gay fans, they take care of themselves, they ain't no nasty gay n****s, they ain't no junkies."