Two new actors have joined the cast list of upcoming Korean drama (Kdrama), 365: A Year of Defying Fate. Actor Yang Dong Geun and actress Kim Ji Soo have confirmed their appearance in the romantic fantasy thriller starring Nam Ji Hyun and Lee Joon Hyuk in lead roles. Both of them will appear as supporting cast in the mini-series.

In the drama, Dong Geun will be portraying an ex-convict named Bae Jung Tae. The character is described as a gambling addict who was working with a loan shark before he got arrested. Meanwhile, Ji Soo will be portraying a psychiatrist named Lee Shin in the upcoming Kdrama. Lee Shin is a mysterious person who does not share any of her personal details with anybody. The character pretends to know everything whenever she interacts with her patients.

Dong Geun and Ji Soo to return on screens after a small hiatus

This Kdrama will mark Dong Geun's come back on small screens after a yearlong break. His last small screen appearance was through 2018 MBC crime thriller My Secret Terrius. Other popular small screen works of Dong Geun include 2017 JTBC drama The Third Charm and tvN romantic fantasy series The Bride of Habaek.

Actress Ji Soo is also returning to screens after a yearlong break. She made her last small screen appearance through the 2018 SBS drama Where Stars Land. Other popular television projects of the 47-year-old actress include 2017 tvN series A Korean Odyssey, 2016 KBS drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and tvN series Memory.

Plot and premiere date

365: A Year of Defying Fate is written by Leo Seo Yoon in association with Lee Soo Kyung and it is directed by Kim Kyung Hee of Lucky Romance fame. It revolves around 10 people who go back in time to change their destiny and they end up being a part of some mysterious game. The Kdrama is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2020.