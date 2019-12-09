The award season in the Korean entertainment industry this year officially began with the Korean Drama Awards in October. The next big event to enter the fray is KBS Entertainment Awards, which will be held in less than a fortnight's time.

The 27th annual award ceremony is expected to feature some of the best performances by popular K-Pop bands, such as BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO and MONSTA X. It could also feature special music parodies by the members of Gag Concert.

Here are five things to know about KBS Entertainment Awards 2019:

Date and venue: The 17th annual award ceremony will be held on December 21 from 9.15pm (KST) onwards at the KBS New Hall in Seoul.

Host: The star-studded award ceremony will be hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, who is the main host of popular KBS talk show Happy Together. She will be sharing the stage with When the Camellia Blooms actress Son Dam Bi and The Tale of Nokdu actor Jang Dong Yoon.

Hyun Moo will be the leading host for the first half of the show. She has an experience of hosting several reality shows and live events. But Dam Bi and Dong Yoon are doing it for the first time. Meanwhile, the second half of the ceremony will be lead by Kim Joon Hyun. He is currently hosting the popular variety show Battle Ship.

Celebrity lineup: The organisers are yet to release the celebrity line-up for this year. But the K-Pop fans can expect some of the best performance of their favourite bands at the event.

Nomination list: During the 17th annual award ceremony, popular actors, singers and behind-the-scene talents from the Korean entertainment industry will be recognised for their outstanding performances in various fields this year.

The award category includes Newcomer Award, Excellence Award, Top Entertainer Award, Variety Show Writer Award and Best Teamwork Awards. But the nomination list for this year is yet to be released by the organisers.

Live streaming details: The 17th annual KBS Entertainment Awards will kick-start from 9.15pm KST on December 21. The event will be live streamed in Korea through the KBS 2TV. The official website for KBS will also stream the event live online for other parts of the world, including Singapore, China, the US and the UK.