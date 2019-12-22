The winners of KBS Entertainment Awards 2019 have been announced and The Return of Superman has topped the list with five awards. Both the fathers and children in the popular variety show were recognized for their performances in it. Apart from winning the Grand Prize (Daesang), the television program was also named as the Best Program according to the Viewers' Choice.
Other big winners of the night are Gag Concert and Convenience Store Restaurant with four awards each. Programs like Immortal Songs, Mr. House Husband 2, Let's Go, Man Soo Ro, I Like Songs, Music Bank, Happy Together, Hello Counselor, Boss in the Mirror and Problem Child in House also bagged some awards in the star-studded evening.
Check out the complete winners list of KBS Entertainment Awards 2019:
- Daesang (Grand Prize) – The fathers of popular variety show The Return of Superman.
- Viewers' Choice for Best Program – The Return of Superman
- Top Excellence in Show and Entertainment – Kim Seung Hyun for Mr House Husband 2
- Top Excellence in Comedy – Park Joon Hyung for Gag Concert
- Excellence in Show and Entertainment – Do Kyung Wan for The Return of Superman and I Like Songs and Kim Tae Woo for Immortal Songs
- Excellence in Comedy – Seo Tae Hoon for Gag Concert
- Hot Issue Entertainer – FTISLAND member Minhwan for Mr House Husband 2, Nu'EST member Baekho for Let's Go, Man Soo Ro, Jo Myung Seob for I Like Songs and Yang Chi Seung for Boss in the Mirror.
- Hot Issue Variety Program – Convenience Store Restaurant
- Best Icon Award – The Return of Superman children
- Best Couple – Shin Ye Eun and Golden Child member Bomin for Music Bank and Lee Kyung Kyu and Lee Young Ja for Convenience Store Restaurant.
- Best Teamwork – Happy Together
- Best Challenge Award - Problem Child In House and Let's Go, Man Soo Ro
- Special Achievement Award – Shin Hyun Joon for Entertainment Weekly
- Staff of the Year Award – Kim Seung Joon
- Special Producer Award - Shin Dong Yup for Hello Counselor and Immortal Songs
- Rookie Award in Show and Entertainment - Jung Il Woo for Convenience Store Restaurant and Shim Young Soon for Boss in the Mirror
- Rookie Award in Comedy - Bae Jung Geun for Gag Concert
- Rookie DJ of the Year – Apink member Jung Eun Ji
- Radio DJ of the Year - Lee Geum Hee
- Writer Award - Baek Soon Young for The Return of Superman and Convenience Store Restaurant
- Best Idea Award - Weekly Park Sung Kwang Team for Gag Concert