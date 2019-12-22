The winners of KBS Entertainment Awards 2019 have been announced and The Return of Superman has topped the list with five awards. Both the fathers and children in the popular variety show were recognized for their performances in it. Apart from winning the Grand Prize (Daesang), the television program was also named as the Best Program according to the Viewers' Choice.

Other big winners of the night are Gag Concert and Convenience Store Restaurant with four awards each. Programs like Immortal Songs, Mr. House Husband 2, Let's Go, Man Soo Ro, I Like Songs, Music Bank, Happy Together, Hello Counselor, Boss in the Mirror and Problem Child in House also bagged some awards in the star-studded evening.

Check out the complete winners list of KBS Entertainment Awards 2019: