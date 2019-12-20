The award season for the Korean entertainment industry will be in full swings after a short hiatus with KBS Entertainment Awards 2019. The annual star-studded event will be held tomorrow, December 21, at 9.15 pm KST and the broadcasting network has revealed the nominees for this year's Grand Prize (Daesang).

The nomination list that was released on Friday, December 20, it has the names of two female comedians – popular television presenter Lee Young Ja and Boss in the Mirror host Kim Sook. While Young Ja is nominated for her performance in the variety show Fun-staurant, Kim Sook is being included in the list for her appearance in the program Boss in the Mirror.

Both the nominees have already received several recognitions for their excellence in being a part of various variety shows. Young Ja was the Grand Prize winner of KBS Entertainment Awards 2016 and Kim Sook bagged the Top Excellence Award for a Talk Show last year during the KBS Entertainment Awards.

Who are the other nominees?

Other nominees for Daesang are Lee Kyung Kyu of Fun-staurant fame, Jun Hyun Moo from Happy Together, Sam Hammington, Park Joo Ho, Moon Hee Jun, Hing Kyung Min, Do Kyung Wan and Kim Seung Hyun. Kyung Kyu and Hyun Moo will be individually competing with Kim Sook and Young Ja. But Seung Hyun, Hammington, Joo Ho, Hee Jun, Kyung Min and Kyung Wan will compete for the grand prize of KBS Entertainment Awards 2019 as two different teams.

While Kim Seung Hyun's family has been nominated for the variety show Mr House Husband, Joo Ho, Hee Jun, Hammington, Kyung Min and Kyung Wan have been nominated for their appearance in the program The Return of Superman.

When and where to watch the annual award ceremony?

The 17th annual KBS Entertainment Awards will be held at the KBS New Hall in Seoul on Saturday, December 21, from 9.15 pm KST onwards. The ceremony will be hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Joon Hyun in association with When the Camellia Blooms actress Son Dam Bi and The Tale of Nokdu actor Jang Dong Yoon.

The star-studded event will be live-streamed in Korea through the KBS 2TV. The ceremony will also be telecasted in other parts of the world, including Singapore, China, the US, and the UK, through the global website for KBS.