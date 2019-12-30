With just a day left for the KBS Drama Awards 2019 to kick-start from the KBS Hall in Seoul, the broadcasting network has released new details about the star-studded event. Apart from revealing the nominees for this year, KBS also released live stream details of the annual award ceremony that will be held on December 31.

The award show will be broadcasted live on KBS this Tuesday at 9 pm KST. Korean drama lovers from various parts of the globe, including Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, the US and the UK, can watch the star-studded event with subtitles this Wednesday, January 1, on KBS World TV from 12. 25 pm KST onwards.

Check out the nomination list below:

Best Actor - Kang Tae Oh for The Tale of Nokdu, Kang Ha Neul for When the Camellia Blooms, Kim Kang Woo for Woman of 9.9 Billion, L for Angel's Last Mission: Love, Kim Byung Chul for Doctor Prisoner, Kim Jae Young for Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Kim Ji Suk for When the Camellia Blooms, Namgoong Min for Doctor Prisoner, Son Hyun Joo for Justice, Shin Sung Rok for Perfume, Oh Jung Se for When the Camellia Blooms, Yu Jun Sang for Live or Die, Jang Dong Yoon for The Tale of Nokdu, Choi Si Won for My Fellow Citizens, Choi Won Young for Doctor Prisoner, Choi Jin Hyuk for Justice and Hong Jong Hyun for Mother of Mine.

Best Actress - Go Won-hee for Perfume, Gong Hyo Jin for When the Camellia Blooms, Kwon Nara for Doctor Prisoner, Kim Min-jung for My Fellow Citizens, Kim Sejeong for I Wanna Hear Your Song, Kim So Yeon for Mother of Mine, Kim So Hyun for The Tale of Nokdu, Nana for Justice, Seol In Ah for Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Son Dam Bi for When the Camellia Blooms, Shin Do Hyun for Drama Special - Understanding Dance, Shin Dong Mi for Live or Die, Shin Hye Sun for Angel's Last Mission: Love, Lee Si Young for Live or Die, Lee Yoo Young for My Fellow Citizens, Lee Jung Eun for When the Camellia Blooms, Jeon Hye-bin for Live or Die, Jo Yeo Jung for Woman of 9.9 Billion, Jo Yoon Hee for Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life and Choi Yoon So for Down the Flower Path.

Best Drama - Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul-ho 2: Crime and Punishment, My Fellow Citizens, Perfume, I Wanna Hear Your Song, The Tale of Nokdu, Live or Die, Doctor Prisoner, Angel's Last Mission: Love, Justice, When the Camellia Blooms, Woman of 9.9 Billion, Mother of Mine, Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, Left-handed Wife, A Place in the Sun, Elegant Mother and Daughter, Home for Summer, Down the Flower Path, Birthday Letter, Drama Special - Space House, Drama Special - A Child, Drama Special - Wreck Car, Drama Special - Live That Way, Drama Special - Scouting Report, Drama Special - Goodbye B1, Drama Special - Understanding Dance, Drama Special - Clean and Polish, Drama Special - Electric Shock Understanding and Drama Special – Hidden.

Watch a teaser of KBS Drama Awards 2019 below: