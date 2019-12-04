The Korean Television Producers Association has released the winners list of Grimae Awards 2019. The recipients of this year include popular celebrities Park Jong Gi, Yoon Dae Young, Jung Soon Dong and K-Pop band MAMAMOO.

The award ceremony will be held at the Stanford Hotel in Seoul on December 5 from 7.30 pm (KST) onwards. It will be hosted by Shin Ah Young and Lee Kwang Ki. This year, the organisers have also included Best Entertainer Award.

Here is the complete list of winners:

– Jung Gil Yong for Doctor Prisoner Best Picture (variety show) – Lee Sung Soo for Hello Rookie with KOCCA

The first Grimae Award was organised by the Korean Television Producers Association in 1993. Ever since, the organisers have been encouraging the cinematographers working in the Korean broadcasting companies to improve their quality of work. To promote innovative visualisation in television programs, the organisers have been selecting the outstanding performers every year.