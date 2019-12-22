Good News for the Korean drama lovers worldwide. They can welcome 2020 with their favourite television stars as the KBS Drama Awards 2019 is scheduled to take place on the New Year's Eve. The 33rd annual award show will celebrate some of the best works from this year's drama world, including Doctor Prisoner and Left-Handed Wife.

The star-studded event will mainly focus on television dramas that were telecast on KBS between October 2018 and October 2019. During the star-studded evening, several talented actors, directors, screen writers and other behind-the scene talents will be recognized for their outstanding performance in various small screen projects.

When and where to watch this year

The annual event will be held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on December 31 from 9pm KST onwards. KBS will stream the award show live in Korea and people from other parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and China, can watch the program live through the global channel for KBS called KBS World.

Who will be hosting the award show?

Popular television personality and show host Jun Hyun Moo will be hosting the award show once again this year. He will be accompanied by actress Shin Hye Sun, who recently appeared in the mini-series Angel's Last Mission: Love. While Hyun Moo will be hosting the star-studded event for the fifth time, it will be a first time experience for Hye Sun.

Who are the nominees of KBS Drama Awards 2019?

Though the broadcasting network is yet to release the nomination list for this year, popular Kdramas, like My Only One, Mother of Mine and When the Camellia Blooms, are likely to top the list with highest number of nominations.

Who will perform at the award show this year?

KBS is tight-lipped about the celebrity line-up for this year. But the Korean drama lovers are looking forward to watch the best performance of their favorite television stars on the New Year's Eve. Mark the calendar and stay tuned to know more about the 33rd annual KBS Drama Awards, which will be held in little more than a week's time.