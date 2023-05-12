KAZZ Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nomination List, Lineup, and More

KAZZ Awards 2023 will take place at the BCC hall in Central Plaza Ladprao, Chatuchak, Bangkok, with a live broadcast on Tuesday, May 16, at 4 pm ICT. This highly anticipated Thai drama award will feature a star-studded lineup of globally known celebrities, including Nun New Chawarin, C. Praek, Freen Sarocha, Becky Rebecca, Bible Wisphas, and Charlotte Austin.
Thai drama lovers from different parts of the world can watch the 17th annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through streaming channels, like the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of KAZZ Magazine. The event will begin at 4 pm ICT/5 am EST on Tuesday, May 16, and here is a time breakdown for international fans.
- Pacific Time - 2 am
- Central Time - 4 am
- Eastern Time - 5 am
- British Time - 10 am
- Europe Time - 11 am
- Indian Time - 2.30 pm
- Philippines Time - 5 pm
- East Asia Time - 6 pm
- Australia Time - 6.30 pm
Lineup
The star-studded lineup of Thai celebrities for KAZZ Awards 2023 includes Ryu Vachirawich, Gemini-Fourth, Nonkul Chanon, Benz Khaokhwar, Jane Kunjiranut, First Chalongrat, Mentkorn, Poonpur-Bas, Ramasuon-Newblood, Boy Nattapon, Chrissa, P Peerawich, MX Fruit, Your Mood, Taweeporn Phringchamrat, Rina Chatamonchai, Muon Atlas, Tad Atlas, TAAOM YEVE, PUNCH YEVE, Mobye, Cakerawarine, Puimek Ster, Nanon Korapat, LYKN, Freen-Becky, James Supamongkon, Net Siraphop, Fee Pruk, Nunen Chawarin, Tytan, 4mix, Bible Wichapas, Ta Nannakun, Mio Athers, Perth Patsarut, Copper Phuriwat, and Bow Maylada.
Nominations and Winners
Best Actress
- Pun Punsikorn
- Music Praewa
- Jan Ployshompoo
- June Plearnpichaya
- Pat Chayanit
Trending Artist
- PROXIE
- LAZ1
- PERSES
- PiXXiE
- Bamm
Popular Female Artist
- Bowky Pichsinee
- Zom Marie
- Sarah Sayaporn
- Miya Pitcha
- Ink Waruntorn
Popular Male Artist
- Jeff Satur
- Bonz Nadol
- Billkin Putthipong
- Nunew Chawarin
- Boom Saharat
Rising Female Artist
- Fah Yongwaree
- Becky Rebecca
- Charlotte Austin
- Milk Pansa
- Earnearn Fatima
Rising Male Artist
- Boss Chaikamon
- Nat Natasit
- Jam Rachata
- Gorn Wannapairote
- Diamond Narakorn