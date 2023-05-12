KAZZ Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nomination List, Lineup, and More

KAZZ Awards 2023 will take place at the BCC hall in Central Plaza Ladprao, Chatuchak, Bangkok, with a live broadcast on Tuesday, May 16, at 4 pm ICT. This highly anticipated Thai drama award will feature a star-studded lineup of globally known celebrities, including Nun New Chawarin, C. Praek, Freen Sarocha, Becky Rebecca, Bible Wisphas, and Charlotte Austin.

Thai drama lovers from different parts of the world can watch the 17th annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through streaming channels, like the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of KAZZ Magazine. The event will begin at 4 pm ICT/5 am EST on Tuesday, May 16, and here is a time breakdown for international fans.

Pacific Time - 2 am

Central Time - 4 am

Eastern Time - 5 am

British Time - 10 am

Europe Time - 11 am

Indian Time - 2.30 pm

Philippines Time - 5 pm

East Asia Time - 6 pm

Australia Time - 6.30 pm

Lineup

The star-studded lineup of Thai celebrities for KAZZ Awards 2023 includes Ryu Vachirawich, Gemini-Fourth, Nonkul Chanon, Benz Khaokhwar, Jane Kunjiranut, First Chalongrat, Mentkorn, Poonpur-Bas, Ramasuon-Newblood, Boy Nattapon, Chrissa, P Peerawich, MX Fruit, Your Mood, Taweeporn Phringchamrat, Rina Chatamonchai, Muon Atlas, Tad Atlas, TAAOM YEVE, PUNCH YEVE, Mobye, Cakerawarine, Puimek Ster, Nanon Korapat, LYKN, Freen-Becky, James Supamongkon, Net Siraphop, Fee Pruk, Nunen Chawarin, Tytan, 4mix, Bible Wichapas, Ta Nannakun, Mio Athers, Perth Patsarut, Copper Phuriwat, and Bow Maylada.

Nominations and Winners

Best Actress

Pun Punsikorn

Music Praewa

Jan Ployshompoo

June Plearnpichaya

Pat Chayanit

Trending Artist

PROXIE

LAZ1

PERSES

PiXXiE

Bamm

Popular Female Artist

Bowky Pichsinee

Zom Marie

Sarah Sayaporn

Miya Pitcha

Ink Waruntorn

Popular Male Artist

Jeff Satur

Bonz Nadol

Billkin Putthipong

Nunew Chawarin

Boom Saharat

Rising Female Artist

Fah Yongwaree

Becky Rebecca

Charlotte Austin

Milk Pansa

Earnearn Fatima

Rising Male Artist