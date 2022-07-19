International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Entertainment

KAZZ Awards 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nomination List, Lineup, and More

Close
Avoid Sex for 30 Days, Thai Expert Advises Coronavirus Survivors

KAZZ Awards 2022 will take place at the BCC hall in Central Plaza Ladprao, Chatuchak, Bangkok, with a live broadcast on Thursday, July 21, at 4 pm ICT. This highly anticipated Thai drama awards will feature a star-studded lineup of globally known celebrities, including Win Methwin, Bright Wachirawat, Tongtong Kritsakorn, and Pound Narawit.

Thai drama lovers from various parts of the world can watch the 16th annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through streaming channels, like the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of KAZZ Magazine. The event will begin at 4 pm ICT/5 am EST on Thursday, July 21, and here is a time breakdown for international fans.

  • Pacific Time - 2 am
  • Central Time - 4 am
  • Eastern Time - 5 am
  • British Time - 10 am
  • Europe Time - 11 am
  • Indian Time - 2.30 pm
  • Philippines Time - 5 pm
  • East Asia Time - 6 pm
  • Australia Time - 6.30 pm
KAZZ Awards 2022

Lineup

The star-studded lineup of Thai celebrities for KAZZ Awards 2022 includes Pond Naravit, Phuwin, Keng Tachaya, Tongtong Kristakorn, Bright Wachirawat, Win Methwin, Tu Tontawan, Jimmy Jitaraphol, Sea Tawinan, Perth Tanapon, Chimon Wachirawit, Love Pattranite, Godji Tachakorn, Leo Saussay, Min Pechaya, Umm, Gaem, Kwankaw, Noey, Poy, Opal, Mona, Yaimai, Friday, Baifern, Hatobito, Title, Little, Pepper, Maman, Noey-Irin, Oaey-Jaja, Freen-Becky, Tonnam-Aob, Billy-Seng, Boom Thanut, Boy-Tod, Brook-Guide, Natty-Incz, Nara-Talay, and Jeff Satur.

KAZZ Awards 2022

Nominations and Winners

Drama of the Year

  • Krachao See Da
  • Keun Ruk Salub Chata
  • Praomook
  • Wanthong
  • Samee Chua Keun

Couple of the Year

  • Ohm and Nanon
  • Earth and Mix
  • Daou and Off-road
  • Zee and Nunew
  • Nook and Pai

Trending Artist Award

  • ATLAS
  • 4EVE
  • 4MIX
  • Tilly Birds
  • Three Man Down

Popular Female Artist Award

  • V Violette
  • Zom Marie
  • Milli Danupha
  • Ink Waruntorn
  • Bowky Pichsinee

Rising Female of the Year

  • Namfah Thunyaphat
  • Yada Narilya
  • Tu Tontawan
  • Prim Chanikan
  • Joe Jorin

Rising Male of the Year

  • Dew Jirawat
  • Pond Naravit
  • Mix Sahaphap
  • Daou Pittaya
  • Peak Kongthap

The Best Actress of the Year

  • Baifern Pimchanok
  • Green Atsadaporn
  • Aom Sushar
  • Mook Mookda
  • Bua Nalinthip

The Best Actor of the Year

  • Ohm Pawat
  • Nanon Korapat
  • War Wanarat
  • Earth Pirapat
  • Pon Nawasch

Popular Female Teenage Award

  • Aheye Korranid
  • Mook Worranit
  • Jan Ployshompoo
  • Mook Mookda
  • Richy Oranate

Popular Male Teenage Award

  • Bright Vachirawit
  • Win Metawin
  • Gulf Kanawut
  • Billkin Putthipong
  • Yin Anan
READ MORE