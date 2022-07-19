KAZZ Awards 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nomination List, Lineup, and More

KAZZ Awards 2022 will take place at the BCC hall in Central Plaza Ladprao, Chatuchak, Bangkok, with a live broadcast on Thursday, July 21, at 4 pm ICT. This highly anticipated Thai drama awards will feature a star-studded lineup of globally known celebrities, including Win Methwin, Bright Wachirawat, Tongtong Kritsakorn, and Pound Narawit.

Thai drama lovers from various parts of the world can watch the 16th annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through streaming channels, like the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of KAZZ Magazine. The event will begin at 4 pm ICT/5 am EST on Thursday, July 21, and here is a time breakdown for international fans.

Pacific Time - 2 am

Central Time - 4 am

Eastern Time - 5 am

British Time - 10 am

Europe Time - 11 am

Indian Time - 2.30 pm

Philippines Time - 5 pm

East Asia Time - 6 pm

Australia Time - 6.30 pm

Lineup

The star-studded lineup of Thai celebrities for KAZZ Awards 2022 includes Pond Naravit, Phuwin, Keng Tachaya, Tongtong Kristakorn, Bright Wachirawat, Win Methwin, Tu Tontawan, Jimmy Jitaraphol, Sea Tawinan, Perth Tanapon, Chimon Wachirawit, Love Pattranite, Godji Tachakorn, Leo Saussay, Min Pechaya, Umm, Gaem, Kwankaw, Noey, Poy, Opal, Mona, Yaimai, Friday, Baifern, Hatobito, Title, Little, Pepper, Maman, Noey-Irin, Oaey-Jaja, Freen-Becky, Tonnam-Aob, Billy-Seng, Boom Thanut, Boy-Tod, Brook-Guide, Natty-Incz, Nara-Talay, and Jeff Satur.

Nominations and Winners

Drama of the Year

Krachao See Da

Keun Ruk Salub Chata

Praomook

Wanthong

Samee Chua Keun

Couple of the Year

Ohm and Nanon

Earth and Mix

Daou and Off-road

Zee and Nunew

Nook and Pai

Trending Artist Award

ATLAS

4EVE

4MIX

Tilly Birds

Three Man Down

Popular Female Artist Award

V Violette

Zom Marie

Milli Danupha

Ink Waruntorn

Bowky Pichsinee

Rising Female of the Year

Namfah Thunyaphat

Yada Narilya

Tu Tontawan

Prim Chanikan

Joe Jorin

Rising Male of the Year

Dew Jirawat

Pond Naravit

Mix Sahaphap

Daou Pittaya

Peak Kongthap

The Best Actress of the Year

Baifern Pimchanok

Green Atsadaporn

Aom Sushar

Mook Mookda

Bua Nalinthip

The Best Actor of the Year

Ohm Pawat

Nanon Korapat

War Wanarat

Earth Pirapat

Pon Nawasch

Popular Female Teenage Award

Aheye Korranid

Mook Worranit

Jan Ployshompoo

Mook Mookda

Richy Oranate

Popular Male Teenage Award