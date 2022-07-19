KAZZ Awards 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Nomination List, Lineup, and More

KAZZ Awards 2022 will take place at the BCC hall in Central Plaza Ladprao, Chatuchak, Bangkok, with a live broadcast on Thursday, July 21, at 4 pm ICT. This highly anticipated Thai drama awards will feature a star-studded lineup of globally known celebrities, including Win Methwin, Bright Wachirawat, Tongtong Kritsakorn, and Pound Narawit.
Thai drama lovers from various parts of the world can watch the 16th annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through streaming channels, like the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of KAZZ Magazine. The event will begin at 4 pm ICT/5 am EST on Thursday, July 21, and here is a time breakdown for international fans.
- Pacific Time - 2 am
- Central Time - 4 am
- Eastern Time - 5 am
- British Time - 10 am
- Europe Time - 11 am
- Indian Time - 2.30 pm
- Philippines Time - 5 pm
- East Asia Time - 6 pm
- Australia Time - 6.30 pm
Lineup
The star-studded lineup of Thai celebrities for KAZZ Awards 2022 includes Pond Naravit, Phuwin, Keng Tachaya, Tongtong Kristakorn, Bright Wachirawat, Win Methwin, Tu Tontawan, Jimmy Jitaraphol, Sea Tawinan, Perth Tanapon, Chimon Wachirawit, Love Pattranite, Godji Tachakorn, Leo Saussay, Min Pechaya, Umm, Gaem, Kwankaw, Noey, Poy, Opal, Mona, Yaimai, Friday, Baifern, Hatobito, Title, Little, Pepper, Maman, Noey-Irin, Oaey-Jaja, Freen-Becky, Tonnam-Aob, Billy-Seng, Boom Thanut, Boy-Tod, Brook-Guide, Natty-Incz, Nara-Talay, and Jeff Satur.
Nominations and Winners
Drama of the Year
- Krachao See Da
- Keun Ruk Salub Chata
- Praomook
- Wanthong
- Samee Chua Keun
Couple of the Year
- Ohm and Nanon
- Earth and Mix
- Daou and Off-road
- Zee and Nunew
- Nook and Pai
Trending Artist Award
- ATLAS
- 4EVE
- 4MIX
- Tilly Birds
- Three Man Down
Popular Female Artist Award
- V Violette
- Zom Marie
- Milli Danupha
- Ink Waruntorn
- Bowky Pichsinee
Rising Female of the Year
- Namfah Thunyaphat
- Yada Narilya
- Tu Tontawan
- Prim Chanikan
- Joe Jorin
Rising Male of the Year
- Dew Jirawat
- Pond Naravit
- Mix Sahaphap
- Daou Pittaya
- Peak Kongthap
The Best Actress of the Year
- Baifern Pimchanok
- Green Atsadaporn
- Aom Sushar
- Mook Mookda
- Bua Nalinthip
The Best Actor of the Year
- Ohm Pawat
- Nanon Korapat
- War Wanarat
- Earth Pirapat
- Pon Nawasch
Popular Female Teenage Award
- Aheye Korranid
- Mook Worranit
- Jan Ployshompoo
- Mook Mookda
- Richy Oranate
Popular Male Teenage Award
- Bright Vachirawit
- Win Metawin
- Gulf Kanawut
- Billkin Putthipong
- Yin Anan