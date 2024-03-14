Kaylee Gain: Parents of Missouri Teen Who Was Brutally Beaten by Another Student Say 'She Is Fighting Hard to Stay Alive' as GoFundMe Raises Over $200,000

The parents of the 15-year-old Missouri girl who was brutally assaulted and left convulsing on the street last week thanked the public for the widespread support and said that they "remain hopeful" about her complete recovery. The full extent of the damage won't be known until she regains consciousness.

Kaylee Gain is in critical condition and suffering brain damage after her head was slammed into concrete during the disturbing brawl, which was caught on camera, near Hazelwood East High School on Friday. She was left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived. Gain's family said that she has "major brain bleeding and swelling" and is in "critical condition."

Fighting for Her Life

"Kaylee is fighting hard to stay alive and heal but this is only the beginning of a very uphill battle for Kaylee and her family," her family shared on a GoFundMe page, adding: "the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially."

"We are so grateful for the amazing medical staff who have been working tirelessly to give her the best possible chance at a full recovery," Kaylee's parents wrote in a statement appended to a GoFundMe started by a relative.

"We know she has a very long road ahead of her but we remain hopeful. We are so overwhelmed by all the support and love," they added.

The GoFundMe campaign created in support of Gain has raised nearly $200,000 in just two days. The fundraiser states that all donations will be used to to alleviate the stress of these challenging times, enabling them to provide constant support for Kaylee day and night, as well as assisting with anticipated medical expenses.

Meanwhile, the Missouri attorney general has called on the 15-year-old girl who was caught on camera slamming Kaylee's head into the concrete to be charged as an adult -- and hit with homicide charges if the victim dies.

"This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim," state AG Andrew Bailey wrote of the video of the assault.

"The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide," Bailey said of the teen whose case is being held in juvenile court.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure the perpetrator is held fully accountable," Bailey added in another post.

Family Stays Strong and Hopeful

Hazelwood East High School students were forced to leave early on Monday due to ongoing investigations into multiple threats stemming from a viral video showing the fight. The altercation occurred around 2:30 pm on Friday near Hazelwood High School.

Disturbing footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing another girl repeatedly striking Kailee's head against the concrete following a series of punches that caused her to fall to the ground.

Kaylee appeared to begin to have a seizure as multiple groups of other teens engaged in brawls just a few feet away.

Police found Kailee with a severe head injury near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive, around a five-minute walk from the high school campus. The teen, whose identity has not been disclosed, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault in connection to the incident. She was then taken to the St. Louis County Family Court and has remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department is currently investigating the incident.