Kaylee Gain: Missouri Teen Suffers Skull Fracture and Brain Bleed after Brutal Beating by Another Student as She Continues to Fight for Her Life

Kaylee Gain, the 15-year-old student who was violently assaulted after school near St. Louis, suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed and has still not gained consciousness her family said. Her family said that Kaylee is still struggling and fighting for her life after the brutal beating.

Kaylee was convulsing and twitching after her head was repeatedly slammed onto the pavement following a brawl near Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Missouri, on March 8, video footage posted on social media showed. According to a statement, doctors have yet to ascertain the complete extent of Kaylee's injuries since she has remained unconscious even 10 days after the incident.

Fighting for Her Life

"The only medical information that the family feels comfortable sharing at this time is to confirm that Kaylee has suffered a fractured skull that resulted in brain bleeding and swelling," the family said via a statement from attorney Bryan M. Kaemmerer.

"Kaylee's parents want me to pass along their gratitude to the medical staff for their compassion and treatment, to the St. Louis County Police Department and the victim advocate that has been assigned to this case and the friends and family that reached out to them to express their love and support in these very trying times," the lawyer said in a statement.

The family said they remained focused on seeking justice for Kaylee once she recovers. They shared that the teenage girl who was seen slamming Kaylee's head onto the concrete has been arrested.

The family urged parents in the community to have conversations with their children about the serious consequences of bullying and violence.

They also made a plea to community members, asking them not to seek retaliation against any individuals involved in the altercation that resulted in Kaylee's severe injuries.

Family Stays Strong and Hopeful

Hazelwood East High School students were forced to leave early on Monday due to ongoing investigations into multiple threats stemming from a viral video showing the fight. The altercation occurred around 2:30 pm on Friday near Hazelwood High School.

Disturbing footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing another girl repeatedly striking Kailee's head against the concrete following a series of punches that caused her to fall to the ground.

Kaylee appeared to begin to have a seizure as multiple groups of other teens engaged in brawls just a few feet away.

Police found Kailee with a severe head injury near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive, around a five-minute walk from the high school campus. The teen, whose identity has not been disclosed, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault in connection to the incident. She was then taken to the St. Louis County Family Court and has remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department is currently investigating the incident.