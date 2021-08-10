Katie Thurston Ditches Justin Glaze, Gets Engaged to Blake Moynes; Celebrates His Birthday With Steamy Kiss

The question everyone has been dying to know so far has finally been answered. Katie Thurston has finally revealed to whom she is most attracted and her heart belongs to. After fans' favorite Greg Grippo left the reality show last week, fans have been wondering what Katie is up to and who's the real guy. So who is the man in Katie's life? It has been revealed in the finale of "The Bachelorette."

The Bachelorette's finale reveals that Katie Thurston has chosen none other than Blake Moynes, the prince charming of her life she wants to marry! Ending all the speculations, Katie got engaged to Blake Moynes after ditching Justin Glaze, 27, and an artist from Baltimore, according to Instagram.

Katie Calls Would-Be-Hubby Blake Moynes 'Honey Bear' in Cute Birthday Post

Moreover, it's Katie's would-be-husband Blake's birthday today. "Happy fucking birthday honey bear!" Katie wrote to her fiance alongside a photo she posted on her Instagram account. The two can be seen celebrating at what appears to be a private birthday party and kissing each other in the eye-popping picture that has already grabbed much attention from fans worldwide.

"What a wild couple of months it has been. I couldn't have done this without you. I'm so ready to leave these bubbles and start living our life! I couldn't ask for a better partner. You are kind, patient, understanding, and your advocacy for the planet and animals is remarkable. I'm so lucky to call you my fiance. My best friend. My confidant. We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together. Cheers to the upcoming adventures! Next stop CANADA," the Bachelorette star also wrote in her lengthy IG post revealing their next destination together.

Congratulations poured in for Katie and Blake as she announced her next destination with the love of her life on her official Instagram account. "Hells yes! Been rooting for the two of you since day one! congratulations!," one of her fans commented on her Instagram post while others shared love, fire, and heart eyes emojis to express their feelings. While fans are already excited to see the two love birds together, it would be even more exciting to watch them tie the knot for a lifetime.

When did the finale of "The Bachelorette" air on TV?

The much anticipated Katie Thurston's season finale of "The Bachelorette" aired on August 9, 2021, at 8 P.M. ET and fans are thrilled to watch Katie choose the person she was always meant to be with.