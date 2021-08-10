Meet Celebrity Couples Who Have Left Fans Stunned With Steamy Lip-Lock Snaps On Instagram

From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, celebrity couples have been wowing fans with their chemistry on Instagram. They love to announce their romance on the photo-sharing app either by posting racy lip-locking snaps or getting candid about their life in surprising videos.

Recently, JLo and Ben Affleck made it Instagram official as they posted sizzling photos of themselves leaving fans stunned on the social media platform. While paparazzi pictures gave a subtle hint about their romance, it was way too clear for fans as they saw them kissing in the photos that were uploaded on the singer's official handle.

Well, they are not the only love birds to bare it all on social media. Here are the five most popular celebrity couples who have left fans wanting more with their sexy photos on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Social Media Romance

1. The most stunning picture that has been recently posted by a popular celebrity couple is none other than the singing sensation Jennifer Lopez or 'JLo' with her new lover and Armegeddon actor Ben Affleck. Lopez posted a series of pics from her birthday celebrations this Saturday and one of the photos features her kissing Ben Affleck.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Gets Cosy in Public

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, who is happily married, took to Instagram to share that they were dating back in 2016 with an adorable picture. The Big Bang Theory star and her partner are spotted kissing in the photo that was captioned, "Finally."

Kortney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Steamy Kiss on Instagram

Kortney Kardashian and Travis Barker often love to share their steamy on-bed chemistry in public and with fans by posting photos on Instagram. The celebrity couple often leaves fans stunned with their sultry pics. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star French kissed her lover, the Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker stealing the limelight during a UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas last month with their very public make-out session.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA-filled Vacation Photo

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made fans go gaga with their PDA-packed vacation this summer. Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend Lori Harvey shared a video where they can be seen getting cosy in an infinity pool While Jordan posted another video sitting on the beach which he captioned, "Best feeling in the world."

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Flirty Red Carpet PDA

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's chemistry is breathtaking. The two are all about touching. The "Bloody Valentine" singer and his sexy girlfriend brought their romance to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards as they stepped out to the red carpet in stunning outfits. While machine Gun Kelly rocked a black jacket, his girlfriend left little to the imagination of fans in a sexy black cut-out Mugler dress. During a photoshoot on the red carpet, the lovebirds couldn't help themselves but lick each other's tongues in a sizzling PDA-filled romance.