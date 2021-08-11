Kathy Hochul: Nancy Pelosi's 'Evil' Stepsister To Become NY Governor as Cuomo Resigns;:Here's the Truth

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, all set to become the first woman governor in the history of New York, is embroiled in a hoax claim suggesting that she is the stepsister of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Amidst the ongoing sexual harassment scandal, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, paving way for Holchul to become the next Governor of New York.

Announcing his resignation in a televised address, Cuomo claimed that the attorney general's documentation of sexual harassment and groping charges against him by 11 women were politically motivated. "I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated. I believe that it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society," said the outgoing Governor.

Does Hochul Have a Connection With Nancy Pelosi?

Soon after it was announced that Hochul will be sworn in as the next Governor of New York, once her predecessor leaves the office in two weeks, the rumors about her relation with Pelosi, surfaced on social media.

Many claimed that Hochul was the stepsister of Pelosi and Cuomo was asked to resign so that she could take over.

Nancy Pelosi's evil stepsister Kathy Hochul will take over for Cuomo where he leaves office... seems convenient how quick Pelosi called on Cuomo to resign? How to you get a Pelosi pupper in charge of NY without any Pesky elections?? Don't be fooled," read the caption of a viral image.

"Nancy Pelosi's step sister Kathy Hochul.l is the soon to be new Gov of NYS. oh great. how is this good??" wrote a Twitter user.

"Trumpo, they are installing Kathy Hochul as his successor. This is NOT good. Rumor she has ties to pelosi and HR C. This was his get of jail free card. He was the sacrificial lamb to save their faces. He needs to be arrested and charged !!" tweeted a user.

Who is Kathy Hochul?

Debunking the viral claim, Snopes stated that Hochul is not Pelosi's stepsister. The outlet further reported that the House Speaker had only one sibling, Thomas D'Alesandro III and her parents Thomas D'Alesandro Jr. and Annunciata "Nancy" D'Alesandro, remained married until her father's death in 1987.

In a tweet made after Cuomo announced his resignation, Hochul called it a right thing to do. "I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor," wrote the incoming Governor.

A Democrat from the Buffalo area of New York state, the 62-year-old comes from a family of steelworkers. Her poverty-stricken grandparents escaped from Ireland to land in New York.

According to BBC, Hochul joined the governor's team in 2014, and has held the largely ceremonial role of lieutenant governor.