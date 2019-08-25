After all the backlash Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing for their hypocritical actions regarding their environmentalism. It looks like Prince Harry's elder brother Prince William might be actually practicing what Harry and Meghan preach.

Reportedly, Prince William, his wife Catherine and their three children took a budget airline flight.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their family on economy airline FlyBe for a flight from Norwich in eastern England to Aberdeen on Scotland's east coast. They were traveling to Queen Elizabeth's summer residence of Balmoral Castle, Reuters news agency reported.

A fitting response of sorts, after Prince Harry made a comment saying that he intends to have only two children because he cares for the environment. A comment some could have construed as an insult to his brother, who has three children.

"We were delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family on board one of our flights again, this time when they flew from Norwich to Aberdeen with our franchise partner, Eastern Airways," a FlyBe spokesman told CNN in a statement.

It was revealed recently that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took multiple flights on a private jet to Ibiza and Nice, France. Though Elton John came to their defence saying that he paid for the flight. However, the issue isn't who paid for the flight, the issue was that the Royal couple chose to take a private jet, especially after going on about their concern about the environment.

Now that Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown the world that all the security concerns that were touted for Meghan and Harry travelling private have been proved to be baseless. It would do the couple Sussex good if they began being less hypocritical with their actions.