A royal insider has leaked one New Year's resolution from the Cambridge household, and it sweetly centers on family. Kate Middleton reportedly hopes that in 2020, her three children and their cousin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will be able to spend more time with one another. The source added that the three Cambridge kids "adore" their little cousin, making the resolution all the better.

The duchess allegedly is "hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together," the insider said (via US Weekly).

Though the Cambridge kids have spent time with Archie before -- reportedly visiting him as a newborn and hanging out at a polo match -- they are "easily distracted and resilient . . . like most children," the source added.

It is unsurprising that Kate would want her children to be close with Archie, as her family is famously tight-knit. Currently, her brother and sister are vacationing with her parents in the Caribbean hotspot of St. Bart's. Though Kate might feel left out, she clearly thought it best to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen.

The playdates could help mend a rift between the two families

One other possible bonus of having Archie hang out with George, Charlotte, and Louis is that it could potentially help mend the rift between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Though the brothers were once extremely close, there have been whispers of a feud for months after Prince William allegedly voiced concerns about the speed of his relationship with Harry's now-wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry seemed to confirm the division between the two in the recent documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably stuff happens," Harry said.

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment."

However, family bonding might be difficult if the Sussexes move away

Though Kate is hoping to arrange playdates between the two families, it might be difficult if Harry and Meghan move away. The Sussexes have been rumored to be looking into potentially moving to another country, and the whispers grew so loud that Prince Harry even had to deny a report that he and Meghan might move to South Africa.

However, there has been talk about the duo potentially moving to Canada or Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, as was previously reported by The International Business Times.

Though the move remains conjecture, the fact that Harry and Meghan decided to skip Christmas with the royals in favor of a private holiday in Vancouver only adds fuel to the fire.