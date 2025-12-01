Karoline Leavitt Lied That She Hadn't Met Her Nephew's Mother Bruna Ferreira for Years after ICE Detained Her

Lawyers for the arrested mother of Karoline Leavitt's nephew say the White House press secretary misrepresented the situation, accusing her of making false claims about the family's estrangement as the Brazilian woman fights her immigration case.

Bruna Ferreira — the mother of Leavitt's nephew — was detained by ICE and has spent most of November stuck in a detention center in southern Louisiana. A source close to the family told the Daily Mail that Leavitt and Ferreira haven't spoken in years, but attorney Todd Pomerleau insists that is a lie. "She's seen and talked to Karoline Leavitt definitely within the past year, if not the past months," Pomerleau told The Daily Beast.

A Different Story

Pomerleau also says that only a few weeks before she was taken into custody, Ferreira had been with the Leavitt family — including her ex, Michael Leavitt Sr. — cheering on their 11-year-old son, Michael Jr., at one of his soccer games. "A few weeks before her arrest, she's still a 'criminal illegal alien' hanging out with the Leavitt family that's preaching against criminal legal aliens," Pomerleau said.

"She was a 'criminal legal alien' back when she was dating Michael Leavitt, and he had no issue with it."

Pomerleau added that his client "literally picked Karoline to be the godmother of Michael Jr over her own sister" and is "quite proud of her for achieving her dreams" working in the Trump administration.

"She's just sitting there baffled, wondering what's going on," Pomerleau said of Ferreira's current state.

A White House insider had earlier told The Daily Mail of Ferreira: "This individual is the mother of Karoline's nephew and they have not spoken in many years."

"The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother."

Pomerleau said Ferreira strongly disputes the claim that she never lived with her son, though he didn't go into detail. According to her attorney, Ferreira came to the U.S. in 1998 and has lived here under DACA protections.

She was working toward getting her green card when she was suddenly detained.

Authorities picked her up in Revere, Massachusetts earlier this month while she was trying to pick up her 11-year-old son, Michael Leavitt Jr., whose father is Michael Leavitt Sr., the press secretary's brother.

Appeal to Public

Ferreira's sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, has since started a GoFundMe page to help cover the legal costs of her fight to remain in the U.S. The fundraiser quickly surpassed its $30,000 goal, thanks in part to a generous anonymous donor who contributed $5,000.

"This Thanksgiving looks very different for our family, but even in the hardest of times, we are overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support we have received," Rodrigues wrote in a Thursday update.

"Because of your generosity, we reached - and quickly surpassed - our fundraising goal. We are truly in awe of this community."

Rodrigues also praised Pomerleau, calling him her sister's "rockstar attorney" and saying his work has brought the family a sense of hope.

Michael Sr. said in a statement that their 11-year-old son lives with him and his wife full-time, but has always stayed connected to his biological mother.

He told WBUR that his "only concern has always been the safety, well-being, and privacy" of his son.

He added the boy hasn't been able to speak with his mother at all since ICE detained her "several weeks ago."

Rodrigues also told The BostonGlobe that Ferreira tried desperately to explain her link to Leavitt to ICE agents when she was arrested, but wasn't listened to.