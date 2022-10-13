JP Morgan Ends Banking Relations With Kanye West After His Anti-Semitic Comments; Gives Time Till Late Nov To Transfer Business To New Bank

JP Morgan Chase has cut ties with Kayne West after his recent anti-Semitic comments. An official letter titled 'Closing of Banking Relationship' was sent to him from the bank, according to controversial conservative figure Candace Owens.

The bank has given West time till November 21 to transfer his business to a new bank. "I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to the bank," tweeted Owens.

JP Morgan Discontinue Its Ties With Yeezy LLC

The letter stated that after a discussion the bank decided to discontinue its ties with Yeezy LLC.

"Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities," read the letter.

West Made Anti-Semitic Posts

West is currently in hot waters for his recent anti-Semitic posts in recent weeks. He was also locked out of his social media handles over his posts against Jewish people.

His Instagram handle was restricted on Friday night after he posted a screenshot of an iMessage exchange with Sean Love Combs, aka P. Diddy.

Multiple Brands Decided To Part Ways With West

According to Page Six, when Diddy, 52, asked West to "stop playing these internet games" amid his latest series of IG rants, the rapper responded, "This ain't a game," before continuing, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

Soon after his Instagram handle was restricted he was back on the Twitter first time after November 2020. After rejoining the platform, he immediately made a tweet that has now been deleted for the violation of Twitter rules. Following his social media tirades, multiple brands like Gap and Adidas have decided to part ways with rapper.