Kanye West Furious Over Kim Kardashian's Lavish Spending on North's 13th Birthday

Kanye West is once again in the headlines, this time due to growing tensions with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their daughter North's 13th birthday celebration. According to sources close to the rapper, Kanye is furious after Kim spent an enormous amount of money on a lavish party that included expensive gifts, a custom electric kids' car, a yacht party, and even a private jet to Mexico for North and her friends.

Kanye, who has seen a sharp decline in his net worth following his fallout with Adidas and other brands, is reportedly struggling to keep up. Once valued at $1.5 billion, his fortune has dwindled to an estimated $400 million. Insiders say the extravagant celebration was not only financially frustrating but also emotionally upsetting for him.

"Kim is blowing money like there's no tomorrow," a source said. "She made sure North had the best of everything, while Kanye feels sidelined and financially crushed." The source added that North now views her mother as the more successful parent, which reportedly bruises Kanye's ego.

The ex-couple finalized their divorce in November 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four children: North (13), Saint (11), Chicago (9), and Psalm (7). Though both maintain separate lives, the friction over parenting styles and financial power dynamics continues to stir controversy.

This latest episode highlights the growing divide between Kanye and Kim as they try to co-parent amidst vastly different lifestyles and priorities.