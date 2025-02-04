Kanye West and Don Lemon Explosive Feud Over Grammys Red Carpet Rumors After Shocking Bianca Censori Moment

Kanye West, now known as Ye, and journalist Don Lemon found themselves at the center of a social media storm following an altercation at the 2025 Grammys on Monday. The exchange ignited after West accused Lemon of spreading false rumors about him and his wife, Bianca Censori, allegedly being removed from the event. This dispute began when West shared, and later deleted, a message accusing Lemon of starting the rumor, which was quickly debunked.

The controversy began when West and Censori made headlines with their bold fashion choices at the Grammy Awards. Censori shocked onlookers by removing her black coat, revealing a sheer dress underneath that left little to the imagination. The daring outfit quickly attracted attention, and speculation swirled that security had escorted the couple out of the event. However, later reports confirmed that they were not forced to leave and had simply chosen to depart early after making their red carpet appearance.

In response to West's allegations, Don Lemon released a video on social media, denying any involvement in spreading the false report. "I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it," Lemon clarified in the video, addressing West directly. He went on to make a sharp remark about West's past political affiliations, referencing the rapper's support for former President Donald Trump. "So first of all, get your facts straight," Lemon added, before mocking West's past embrace of the "Make America Great Again" movement, remarking that "that 'Make America Great Again' hat must be too tight on your head."

Before the social media clash escalated, Lemon had attempted to interview West at the Grammy event, where the journalist tried to ask the rapper about which artists he wanted to spotlight during the ceremony. West, however, was not in the mood for an interview. He dismissed Lemon's question by saying, "Give me a second, I'm focused," before abruptly walking away from the interaction. A video clip of the exchange quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans, with many speculating about the rapper's sudden exit from the conversation.

At the event, Grammy organizers had instructed photographers to refer to West by his new moniker, Ye, and security personnel reportedly asked the media to step back to accommodate his arrival. West was nominated for Best Rap Song for his track "Carnival," which he co-wrote with Ty Dolla $ign under their duo, ¥$. Despite the nomination, however, the award ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

West's public attack on Lemon was prompted by a remark the journalist had made earlier during the event. Lemon had said that he heard West wasn't invited to the Grammy ceremony. "I'm hearing that Kanye wanted to do the red carpet, that he wasn't invited," Lemon said in a video he posted while at the event. "And then he left, maybe he was escorted out. That's what I'm hearing from folks here at the Grammys." The journalist also added, "I think maybe he just wanted to do the carpet, but he definitely is gone. I may be the only person who interviewed him, by the way."

West, in turn, blasted Lemon in a now-deleted Instagram post, calling him a "goofball" and accusing him of starting the rumor that he and his wife were kicked out of the Grammys. West shared a photo of Lemon with the caption, "This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out of the Grammys. 3 decades of innovating music and they always KOONS like this."

Lemon hit back with a video of his own, denying the claims. "I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys," Lemon said, emphasizing that he had corrected the false narrative when it began to spread. He also mocked West's past political stance, reminding him of his support for Trump's MAGA movement. "And you, of all people, calling me a coon, that 'Make America Great Again' hat must be too tight on your head," Lemon added.

While the incident drew attention for the fiery exchange between the two, the broader story surrounding West's appearance at the Grammys was the rumor that he had been escorted out due to not being invited. An initial report by Entertainment Tonight claimed that Ye, Censori, and members of the rapper's entourage were removed from the venue for showing up "uninvited." However, the outlet later issued a clarification, with Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, stating that West was indeed invited but chose to leave after making a brief appearance on the red carpet.

Despite the intense public exchange, neither West nor Lemon has made any further comments about the controversy. The incident highlights the ongoing tension between the artist and the media, with both parties using social media to air their grievances and defend their positions. Fans and observers continue to follow the fallout from this high-profile altercation, waiting to see if the two will further address the situation in the coming days.