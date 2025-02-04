Kanye West Apologizes After Sharing Sexually Controversial Post About Kamala Harris

Rapper Kanye West issued an apology after posting a controversial remark about former Vice President Kamala Harris. His now-deleted post made an offensive comment regarding Harris and her 2024 election loss to Donald Trump. The backlash was immediate, leading West to remove the post and issue a response.

West initially wrote, "I used to want to f-k Kamala until she lost. I don't f-k losers anymore." Many criticized the remark as disrespectful and inappropriate. Shortly after deleting the post, West followed up with another message: "The Democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw, I'm kidding. They don't control Black people anymore. Trump for life."

Later, West issued an apology, stating, "Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just want to say sorry to her kids." His attempt at damage control received mixed reactions, with some seeing it as genuine and others dismissing it as insincere.

Kanye West's History of Controversial Social Media Activity

West, who is married to Bianca Censori, has a well-documented history of making inflammatory statements online. In 2022, he was banned from X (formerly Twitter) after posting anti-Semitic remarks. Despite the ban, West continued to use other platforms to express his views, often stirring controversy.

In recent weeks, he has made a series of erratic posts, including statements like, "The world is so lucky to have me," and "Trump's back in office. Ye's back a billionaire. The world might just be okay." These comments fueled further discussions about his unpredictable online behavior.

Additionally, West joked that he might be a "clone" and boasted about his wealth, stating that his financial success allows him to "say whatever he wants." His self-proclaimed billionaire status has been a recurring theme in his posts, reinforcing his image as an outspoken and unfiltered personality.

Taylor Swift Feud Resurfaces

West's online activity took another turn when he reshared a claim suggesting that Taylor Swift was the only person he followed on Instagram. This immediately reignited discussions about their long-running feud, which dates back to the infamous 2009 MTV VMA incident. During that event, West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé deserved the award instead.

Over the years, their feud has continued to evolve, with multiple public exchanges and controversies. Some believe West's latest action was a deliberate attempt to grab attention, while others argue it may have been a casual move with no deeper meaning.

Public Reaction and Debate

West's recent social media outbursts have once again divided public opinion. While some fans admire his boldness and refusal to conform, others criticize him for making reckless and offensive statements. His latest apology to Kamala Harris did little to calm the controversy, as many questioned its sincerity.

Critics argue that West's pattern of behavior follows a predictable cycle: he makes an inflammatory remark, faces backlash, and then issues a vague apology. Some believe this cycle is intentional, designed to keep him in the spotlight.

As West continues to make headlines, many are left wondering whether his statements should be taken seriously or dismissed as mere publicity stunts. Regardless of intent, his ability to spark debate remains undeniable, ensuring that his name stays in the news cycle.