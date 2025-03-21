Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Sex Trafficking in Explosive Social Media Rant

Kanye West has stirred fresh controversy after unleashing a shocking online attack on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, West accused Kardashian of sex trafficking and slammed her parenting. His comments came after their daughter, North West, appeared in a music video by British artist FKA Twigs. West, who strongly opposed North's participation, did not hold back in his angry remarks.

In one post, West wrote in all caps, "KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER." He added, "I DON'T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN. I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS."

His rant continued with more vulgarities. "IT'S F*** ALL YOU N*****. MY SOUL IS BLACK. AND WATCH Y'ALL DON'T BELIEVE ME AND JUST SAY I'M CRAZY," he wrote, prompting concern and backlash from fans and the public.

West accuses Kardashians of exploitation

In further tweets, West targeted the Kardashian family, claiming, "The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce." These explosive accusations quickly went viral, igniting a fierce debate online.

Fans and critics were quick to question West's mental health and call out his hypocrisy. Many pointed to his association with controversial figures like Andrew and Tristan Tate, both of whom have faced sex crime allegations, though neither has been convicted.

Kim Kardashian takes action

Sources close to Kardashian told TMZ that Kim has now blocked North from visiting Kanye's studio. Reports say her decision was influenced by the presence of the Tate brothers, who were seen with West despite facing serious legal troubles. Insiders suggest that Kardashian is deeply concerned for her children's safety.

TMZ also revealed that Kardashian is considering legal action to challenge their current joint custody agreement. Sources say she could seek full custody to protect her children amid West's growing instability.

Public backlash and fallout

West's online outbursts have once again placed him under intense public scrutiny. Many social media users condemned his posts as offensive and irresponsible. Some expressed fear over West's mental well-being, while others accused him of using his platform to lash out at his ex-wife in a harmful way.

This is not the first time West has used social media to air personal grievances about Kardashian. However, this latest episode has escalated tensions between the two, with potential legal consequences now looming.

As the drama unfolds, both parties remain silent on further developments. The public waits to see if Kardashian will indeed take legal steps or if West will address the backlash. For now, the digital feud between the two former spouses shows no signs of easing.