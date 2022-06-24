Kansas Teacher, Wife, Resign Over Allegations of Fondling, Having Sex with Student

Two former Wamego School District teachers have been charged in Pottawatomie Co. for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

Allen Sylvester, 51, a science teacher at the Wamego Middle School, will face charges of unlawful sexual relations along with his wife Deborah Sylvester. Both will face one count in Pottawatomie County, Pottawatomie Co. Attorney Sherri Schuck told local news outlet 13 NEWS.

Schuck said she believed Deborah's had surrendered herself to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and was released on bond. As of late Thursday afternoon, Schuck did not know whether Allen's warrant had been executed, but she said he did not show up on the jail census.

Allen, Deborah Accused of Sexual Intercourse, Lewd Fondling

Pottawatomie Co. court records state Allan Sylvester engaged in "consensual sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed."

Deborah Sylvester is also charged with engaging in "consensual lewd fondling or touching with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed."

The victim was not identified, but is listed as a person over the age of 16. The alleged incident happened between December 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021.

Sylvester's Facebook page says he is a former math teacher at Junction City High School and worked for the Topeka Public Schools. Allen had been a science teacher at Wamego High School until transferring to Wamego Middle School for the 2021-2022 school year. Deborah was a math teacher at the high school.

Wamego Public Schools says both were placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced. According to a report from the Wamego Times, the Sylvester's resigned May 31, 2022.

Allen Accused of Unlawful Sexual Relations with Another Student

Allen was also charged with Unlawful Sexual Relations in Wabaunsee Co. in late May. In that case, Wabaunsee Co. Attorney Timothy Liesmann says the alleged crime happened in the 2020/2021 school year and the student involved "was 17 and turned 18 under the period in question."