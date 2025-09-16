Kansas Man Killed Pregnant Girlfriend After She Took Away His PS4 Controller and Told Him She was Leaving

A 20-year-old Kansas man has pleaded not guilty to murder after being accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend because he "thought she was gonna leave" him, according to court documents.

According to police, Matthew Criscenzo, of Sedgwick County, killed Naomi Oglesby, also 20, on May 25 with a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun after she "grabbed" his "PS5 controller" and turned off his gaming console to tell him she was "going," according to Criscenzo's arrest affidavit.

"I got all of her s— ready for her," Criscenzo said to himself while sitting in a police interview room alone after speaking to detectives, the affidavit alleges. "And then ... she walked out and all her stuff was right there, all of her clothes and everything. And I told her to stop," Criscenzo allegedly recalled. "And then, and then I pointed my gun at her and she swatted it and it went off."

Criscenzo entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to a charge of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting, which occurred at his father's home in the 700 block of South Laura Avenue, per police.

Oglesby was 37 weeks pregnant at the time and medical staff delivered her baby via emergency C-section; the child survived and is being monitored by doctors after having "seizures" and being intubated. Testing showed that the newborn suffered severe brain trauma due to a lack of oxygen. Oglesby was pronounced dead two minutes after the baby was delivered, the affidavit says.

When officers arrived on scene, Criscenzo allegedly made several "spontaneous" statements that prompted them to take him into custody — including, "I can't believe I did this, just f—ing kill me" and "I didn't want to, I didn't mean to, I just didn't want her to go and I thought she was gonna leave me."

Criscenzo allegedly added, "She loved me and I killed her." The comments continued while Criscenzo was being transported to a local police station, his affidavit says. "I can't believe I shot her," Criscenzo allegedly muttered while in a patrol car. "I can't believe I pulled the trigger. She wanted to leave, I should have let her leave."

Cops say investigators located a spent .40 caliber cartridge casing in the living room of Criscenzo's father's home, two "live" .40 caliber rounds, an extended firearm magazine on the couch, and three gun cases in Criscenzo's bedroom. Criscenzo claimed he was "drunk" at the time of the incident and that he thought he only "grazed" Oglesby, the affidavit alleges.

A friend of the victim's told cops that she witnessed a domestic assault unfold between the couple about a week before the shooting, during which Criscenzo was allegedly drunk and high and assaulted Oglesby.

"Matthew grabbed Naomi and bit her on the hand," the affidavit says about the alleged incident. "Then he pulled out a gun and told Naomi he was going to 'f—ing' kill her."

Criscenzo remained behind bars Monday with his next court appearance scheduled for Oct. 8 in Sedgwick County. He is facing attempted murder and aggravated battery charges, according to court records.