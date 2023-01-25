Kansas City Police Officer Shows Up to Black Man's House 'High on Drugs' During Duty in Viral Video, Department Claims 'Medical Condition'

A Kansas City, Kansas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video showed him arriving at a resident's house in what appears to be an intoxicated state.

Charles Guy, the resident who recorded the video, told a local digital outlet that two officers were summoned to his house following a family dispute regarding his son. The cops were inside his home when he returned home with his child.

'You Brought a High Cop to My House?'

The video, shared by the Kansas City Defender, shows the officer in question slurring his words, speaking quickly and sporadically and blinking incessantly. His eyes appear dilated and dart around, and he can be seen wobbling when he is not leaning on the stair banister.

"You brought a high cop to my house?" Guy can be heard saying to the other officer in the clip. Guy claimed to the Kansas City Defender, which first published the video online, that he was "in fear for my life" as "he had a lethal weapon with him" and was "acting aggressively towards me and my wife."

"Hey, if I held my finger up and told you to follow my finger, could you do it?" Guy asks the officer, who identifies himself as Officer Shepherd with badge number 2075, in the video. When the officer responds with something unintelligible, Guy says: "You're high as s**t, dude." Watch the video below:

Officer Under Investigation, Placed on Administrative Leave

In a statement released on social media, the Kansas City Police Department said that "a medical condition may have been a factor in the officer's appearance.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation late last week, we began the process of an internal investigation," it continued. "The officer is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome. That investigation includes a fit-for-duty evaluation that consists of a comprehensive medical and physical assessment and drug screening."

"While still early in the investigation, preliminary information indicates that a medical condition may have been a factor in the officer's appearance," the department added.