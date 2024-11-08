Kansas City Man Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs Who Ripped Him Apart

A man died after being mauled by a pack of dogs in south Kansas City, Missouri, last Saturday, police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, police responded to the 3200 block of East 80th Street on reports of an animal attack.

Culbertson was Attacked by the Dogs While He was Riding His Bike

Police were told multiple dogs were attacking the victim, whose family identified to KSHB 41 News as Chris Culbertson. A second victim contacted police and told them she was also attacked. Culbertson was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, family and police told KSHB 41 News.

A surveillance video from a camera that picked up the attack on Culbertson, showed he was riding his bike down east 80th Street when a group of dogs began to attack him on the street. Culbertson's sister, Angela Culbertson, said firemen, police, and SWAT team officers tried to stop the attack before he was brought to the hospital.

Victim's Cheeks, Chins and Heels were Ripped Off, Had Over 300 Dog Bites

"The doctor said there were over 300 dog bites, over 500 stitches, and 100 lacerations," Angela Culbertson said. "They ripped his cheek off, his chin, his heels of his feet."

KCPD and the Kansas City Pet Project are investigating the incident. The second victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

KC Pet Project Releases Statement on the Incident

KSHB 41 received this statement from the animal non-profit: "We are aware of a fatal dog attack that occurred late Saturday night and have been assisting KCPD officers in their investigation since that time," the statement read. "This is an active KCPD investigation, and our Animal Services Division is in communication with, and assisting, as they investigate this tragic incident."