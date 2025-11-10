Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Girlfriend's Co-Worker She was Living with

A Kansas City man allegedly went to a CVS where his former girlfriend works and fatally shot a store employee she was living with.

Antonio Serrano, 29, is charged with first-degree murder for the Thursday afternoon attack in North Kansas City, according to court records. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Rusty Donovan.

Serrano fired nearly a dozen bullets at Donovan while he was behind the counter of the CS at around 3 p.m., police say. Serrano's former partner worked at the store but was not present on Thursday at the time of the shooting.

Serrano first entered the store and pointed his gun at a female employee behind the counter before opening fire on Donovan, who was standing nearby, according to police and surveillance footage. He allegedly kept firing at Donovan while he was on the ground.

Authorities say Serrano asked another worker to call 911 and told them he wanted to turn himself in. He told arriving officers that he "could have shot the cops if he wanted to" and "could have hurt more people but decided not to," according to police. He also allegedly considered fleeing the scene, but chose against it.

Serrano allegedly said he was sorry for the shooting and that he "probably deserves life in prison" for it. He also claimed he did not know why he did it. According to police, Serrano went to the CVS a week before the shooting and confronted another employee, which led to cops being called.

According to court records, Serrano had a history of domestic violence with his ex-partner and had confronted Donovan about a text message a week prior to the shooting. North Kansas City police had responded to the store regarding Serrano's alleged threats. Police arrested Serrano multiple times in the past and was convicted of resisting arrest or a stop in 2019, KMBC reports.

CVS also released a statement after the shooting, stating, "Counseling and support services are being offered to all store colleagues to help them cope with this senseless tragedy."