Kanika Kappor has become the first Indian celebrity from Bollywood to have tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. The Baby Doll singer has been now booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for negligence and disobedience as she allegedly attended several parties despite curfew in the backdrop of coronavirus.

The Sarojini Nagar police booked Kanika Kapoor under IPC Sections 269 –a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life; Section 270-malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and Section 188- disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

FIR was registered against the singer

The FIR was registered against the singer after the Lucknow chief medical officer filed a complaint. Even authorities concerned from Hazratganj and Gomatinagar are contemplating on filing FIR against the singer for partying in their jurisdiction.

The gathering Kanika attended has led to concerns as several senior politicians including BJP MP Dushyant Singh who has now placed himself under self-quarantine along with his mother Vasundhara Raje. Politicians who were in contact with Dushyant Singh, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, BJP MP Varun Gandhi and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel also have put themselves under quarantine.

Singer returned from London

The singer who returned from London to Mumbai went to Lucknow and attended parties there. Reports claim that singer when screened at Lucknow Airport on March 14, was detected with high viral load. Another singer Sona Mohapatra criticized Kanika for hiding her travel history. She said that Kanika was found partying and residing in Mumbai at 5 Glowing Star. However, reacting to the Sona's tweets, Kanika told that she did not attend any party but it was a small get together.

Following the news of Kanika testing positive, shops, hospitals, pharmacists and even restaurants in Lucknow closed their shops as the singer had visited various places in the city. According to health ministry, India has reported 258 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. But Indian Council of Medical Research states that there are 278 COVID-19 affected people in the country.

Out of the total infected people, 39 are foreign nationals. The health ministry stated that 17 people are from Italy, three from Philippines, two are from the UK and one each from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. Maharashtra state recorded highest confirmed cases with 52 patients, followed by Kerala with 40 cases. The country has recorded five deaths so far.