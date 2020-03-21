Despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) busting the rumours and myths connected to the novel Coronavirus, many are still sharing a fake piece of information on social media creating confusion for others. From multiple homemade remedies to dumb ideas on fighting the virus infection, the cyber world is now filled with many false news.

Recently, a misleading report on "seven evil things COVID-19 is afraid of" surfaced online. It appeared on a Thailand-based newspaper Komchadluek, published on March 2, 2020, in which they have listed out seven "effective measures" to not get the virus infection. Despite a few correct precautionary measures, the list also includes UV light, chlorine and high temperatures.

Komchadluek named the following things that COVID-19 is afraid of:

UV rays Temperatures higher than 56 degrees Celsius Ventilated air Chlorine disinfectants Alcohol 75 percent Frequently washed hands Strong human's immunity system.

Debunking the false claims



UV

It has to be noted that everyday ultraviolet emitters like the sun releases only low levels of UV light. Though experts claim that UV light can be used as a disinfectant at extremely high intensities, it is not recommendable. The WHO had earlier mentioned that UV lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as its radiation can cause skin irritation.

High Temperature

While the WHO had claimed that heat at 56°C killed the SARS coronavirus at around 10,000 units per 15 min, the health experts are of the opinion that COVID-19 is a new virus that can be transmitted even in areas with a hot and humid climate.

Chlorine disinfectants

Both alcohol and chlorine are useful in disinfecting surfaces, however, they need to be used under appropriate recommendations. The WHO had also said that spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that already have entered inside the body. However, it is said that spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes as well as mucous membranes.

Ventilated air

Though keeping the air-ventilated is always recommended, it is not yet proven to protect us from the Coronavirus infection.

Nevertheless, the most effective way to get rid of the virus infection is to maintain personal hygiene by washing hands frequently with water and soap for at least 20-seconds or using alcohol-based sanitizers. Also, it is advised not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth often.