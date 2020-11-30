The U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has come under fire for tweeting about helping small businesses that have been hardest hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Harris' tweet was with good intention, Twitter users took objection, asking her to help all and not merely "Black and minority-owned" businesses.

"Small businesses, especially Black and minority-owned businesses, urgently need relief to survive the effects of coronavirus this winter. @JoeBiden and I are committed to helping these businesses during this pandemic and get them the support they need to thrive in years to come," Harris tweeted.

Twitters users responded to Harris saying she should help Americans irrespective of their race or ethnicity. Some even told her that being a vice president-elect she should treat all Americans equally.

Moreover, some Twitter users criticized Harris for seeking donations in June to help protesters with their bail money. The users alleged that the protesters were responsible for targeting small businesses during the violent demonstrations over George Floyd's killing by police in Minnesota.

"The same businesses that were looted and destroyed during rioting? By the same people for which you helped raise the funding for their bail and legal costs? Hmmmm," one user tweeted.

"You bailed looters out who destroyed small businesses. Pick a lane," another user wrote.

A third Twitter user stated: "Reminder, Kamala was helping to raise bail for a-holes who destroyed many small businesses over the summer."

Just over a week ago, President-elect Joe Biden was criticized on Twitter for seeking donations to fund his transition to the White House. Twitter users reminded him of the tone-deaf nature of his appeal and many told him to get donations from Wall Street banks, insurance companies and even his billionaire friends.

However, the U.S. General Services Administration head Emily Murphy said last Monday she would allow Biden's transition to the White House. This also meant that the president-elect would have access to the transition funds.