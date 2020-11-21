President-elect Joe Biden's move to seek donations from his Twitter followers for his transition fund came under fire on Friday. The microblogging website's users rather told Biden to create an OnlyFans account to gather money for his transition.

With President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to Biden, the president-elect has been left without access to the available transition fund that covers the costs associated with the bureaucratic handover. On Friday, he decided to seek donations from his Twitter followers for his transition funds.

"Here's the deal: Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help," Biden tweeted. "If you're able, chip in to help fund the Biden-Harris transition."

But Biden's move was not welcomed — especially amid the coronavirus pandemic that killed thousands of Americans. Several Twitter users pointed out the tone-deaf nature of his appeal and many told him to get donations from Wall Street banks, insurance companies and even his billionaire friends.

"You already won, why you need even more of our money? Didn't the billionaires give you plenty," one Twitter user wrote. "I lost my job. My husband has lost 70% vision in one eye may lose the other, has kidney failure and fluid around his heart with mild heart failure but you want ME to help YOU," wrote another user.

A third user tweeted: "I can't believe this! I voted for you. I did everything I could to help you get elected. I'm unemployed. I'm on the edge. I see no hope. I'm ready to check out. I wish I had your worries! I won't even make it to your inauguration. I give up. Typical politician."

One user suggested Biden to "fight for yourself" and get the transition fund so that his voters know that they made the right choice. However, other users took the opportunity to tell Biden to open up an OnlyFans account to gather money for this transition.